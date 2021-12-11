Agnes Margaret “Aggie” Moomaw

Agnes Margaret Moomaw, “Aggie” to many, of Omak, WA, passed away on December 3, 2021, at the age of 91. Aggie was born on August 17, 1930, in Lemmon, SD. Although Aggie was an only child, her two cousins: Ida and Rose Dearborn were like her sisters. Their uncles: Pete and Sebastian, cared for the family, making sure the girls had food, clothes, and a roof over their heads.
After the Great Depression had ended, times were still tough in South Dakota. So, the family migrated to Washington State following the work. Looking for a better life, they traveled in an old truck, which later in life was jokingly referred to as their “motorhome”. They moved to places like Arlington, Douglas, and Bridgeport, WA, finally ending up and settling in Omak.
After graduating from Omak High School, she married Wade Moomaw on June 12, 1948. Aggie and Wade began ranching, in 1950, on the Colville Indian Reservation, near Disautel, WA, where she lived, until June of 2021.
Besides ranching, she worked in the apple sheds packing apples and enjoyed volunteering at the Omak Senior Center and Omak Stampede Museum.
For each of her three children, she was known as the best room mother at school for her homemade popcorn balls and taffy. Her home was always open to friends and family who needed a place to stay.
Aggie was predeceased by her parents, Fred Bemus and Mary Morissey (Schily); and her husband, Wade Moomaw. She is survived by her children: Marty Robbins, Marla Moomaw, and Tim Moomaw; and her grandchildren: Andrew Robbins, Amanda Robbins, Turk Bates, and Alyssa Polson; and great-grandchildren: Olivia and Jhene.
Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
