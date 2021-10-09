Al and Georgia Burgener
Wenatchee, WA
Al and Georgia Burgener took their wedding vows seriously, all except "til death do us part". The Lord allowed them to enter His presence together, just 90 minutes apart, after 71 years of marriage. At the ages of 95 and 90, Al and Georgia, both passed away peacefully September 15, 2021, at home with family at their side.
Albert Frank Burgener and Georgia Hallie Maynard met in 1949, while working at the Pacific Telephone Company; Al as a lineman and Georgia as a telephone operator. They married, in 1950, after a year of dating and honeymooned at Yellowstone National Park. Al and Georgia were blessed with four daughters: Gail Foreman, Patti Bisenius, June Vanderhoff and Jackie Messer. They treasured their 12 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren, as well as many dear friends.
Al was born January 6, 1926, in Auburn, WA, to Rudolph and Freida Burgener. Raised on a dairy farm, Al learned to work hard at an early age, milking cows on his family farm, before and after school. He was a standout athlete in basketball, baseball, and football, at Ballard High School. Al was drafted into the U.S. Army out of high school, served in World War II, as sergeant in the 34th Infantry Division and was awarded the Bronze Star, for bravery in the South Pacific. He was also an excellent marksman and member of the Swiss Rifle Club team that was first in the world for international target shooting. Al provided for his family as manager of Foremost Dairy in Wenatchee, WA, for 30 years, until his “retirement”. He then, worked at the Free Methodist Church on the building and grounds for 31 years, until his second “retirement”, where he could usually be found working in his yard or watching sporting events. Al had a sweet tooth (especially for black licorice), was a Pinochle shark, and loved Georgia above all.
Georgia was born March 12, 1931, in Seattle, WA, to Leo and Bertha Maynard. Her claim to fame was that she was the first girl born at Harborview Hospital. A mistake on her birth certificate said she was a male and her name was recorded as “George”, which she had corrected many years later. Her first job was picking onions and radishes in the fields during summer months. Georgia was an honor student and Homecoming Queen at Kent Meridian High School. She was a loving and dedicated mother, homemaker, and welcomed, entertained, and fed anyone who graced her doorstep. A dedicated Sunday school teacher, Georgia helped lead countless people to Christ throughout her life. She encouraged her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids, to memorize Bible verses for coins and shared her love of rocks with them all. Georgia enjoyed swimming at the YMCA with the Water Lilies, was famous for her homemade applesauce, and was ever devoted to Al.
Al is survived by a sister, Bernetta Wetmore. Georgia is survived by a brother, Warren Maynard, and a sister, Eileen Montgomery.
The family wishes to thank all the healthcare workers who provided wisdom, compassion, and support, during Al and Georgia’s last days.
The family graveside burial for Al and Georgia was held September 24, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee, WA, with a reception following.
Memorial gifts may be made to Lighthouse Christian Ministries at https://wenatcheelighthouse.org/, Missions at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801 and the Wenatchee YMCA at https://www.wenymca.org/. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.