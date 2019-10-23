Alanna Boudreau
Cortland, NY
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Alanna Boudreau was born to Gordon Payne and Anne MacArthur on September 22, 1951, in Mabou, Nova Scotia. She went home to her Lord on October 17, 2019, at her home in Cortland, NY, surrounded by family.
Alanna was a force for good, a “lamp set on a hill”. She was a devoted wife and mother and the heart of her home. Her faith was the driving force behind her compassion, generosity, and warmth. She strove to build up the church community through hosting countless potlucks in her home, organizing multiple pilgrimages so that local youth could experience their faith in a new way, and lending a listening ear to any soul in need of tenderness.
Alanna loved people and she loved music. Her favorite musician of all time was John Denver. In her teens, she was a member of a nationally-renowned folk quartet, the Ardor Folk who traveled to military bases, shows, and to Expo 1967 in Montreal. She was crowned Miss Nova Scotia in 1973. Alanna graduated from Mount St. Vincent University/Dalhousie in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, going on to work as a psychiatric nurse and instructor at the Nova Scotia Hospital in Dartmouth. Throughout her time in Halifax, she earned a reputation as a marvelous singer on the club circuit, and also sang with The Canada Brass. She would later channel this love for music into the youth of the Cortland area, establishing and directing a youth choir that drew kids from all over.
Prior to moving to Cortland, Alanna and her husband moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1979, where they lived until 1991. She became very active in a prayer community and involved with music at St Joseph’s and Holy Apostles’s Catholic churches. All her five children were born in Wenatchee. Alanna happily was the singer for popular group, “The Wenatchee River Band”.
Alanna was predeceased by her mother, Anne MacArthur; her father, Gordon Payne; step-father Allan Beaton; and brothers: Terrance Payne and James Beaton. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Bill; and their children, son, Ian Boudreau, and his fiancee, Theresa Levine; son, Zachary Boudreau; son, Jacob Boudreau, and his wife, Michelle; daughter, Magdalene Glemkowski, and her husband, Timothy; and daughter, Alanna-Marie Boudreau. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Eva Glemkowski, Theo Glemkowski, and Lewis Mahon; as well as by her siblings: Fran Payne, Marie (Larry) Elke, Dena (Jack) Redden, Jack (Heather) Payne, Joe (Robin) Beaton; and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Riccardi Funeral Home, 69 N. Main Street, Cortland, NY, 13045. A Funeral Service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Church, 50 Pomeroy Street, Cortland, NY, 13045. In true Alanna form, all are welcome to attend.
Alanna had a deep love for Franciscan spirituality, particularly its emphasis on embracing those in need. She worked closely with the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal over a ten-year period, and continued to hold a special place in her heart for their order. Memorial gifts made in Alanna’s memory can be made to Most Blessed Sacrament Friary, 375 13th Ave., Newark, New Jersey, 07103.
The cross on the hill above Wenatchee will be lit in her honor Thursday, October 24, 2019 and Friday, October 25, 2019.
