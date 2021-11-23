Albert A. Smith

Albert Arthur "Al" Smith was born on September 23, 1929, in Aberdeen, WA, and lived 92 years. He spent much of his youth growing up on the Wishkah River in Grays Harbor. In 1948, he graduated from Aberdeen High School, followed by service in the Naval Reserve, from 1948-1953. His first marriage to Mary Godfrey produced four wonderful children: Terry, Lee, Pat, and Jeff.
In his young adulthood, Al was stricken with polio. He dealt with this head-on and was able to continue with a full life. He worked for Pacific Northwest Bell for 34 years, and when offered early retirement, jumped at this new adventure in life. His retirement lasted 37 years, which were never dull.
In 1972, Al married Genevieve Tanner, and welcomed two new daughters into his life; Kathy and Cindy. In 1979, two more girls entered the household, their nieces: Carolyn and Kathy. Besides his family, Al's passions in life were coaching and playing men's softball, camping, hunting, clam digging, fishing, hiking, and gardening. As a young man he had played semi-pro baseball in Bremerton, WA.
Al and Gen moved to Leavenworth, WA, in 1988, and together, built their dream retirement home. They welcomed many grandchildren and great-grandchildren into their lives and home. Al coached a number of Golden Age Softball teams in the valley, from 1991 until 2011. Traveling all over the northwest, he and Gen met many new friends along the way.
Al was able to accomplish his goals in life, especially his final one. He was surrounded, in his home, by his loving wife, Genevieve, all of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Al was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings; and his daughter, Terry Lynn Smith. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Genevieve; children: Lee Smith, Pat (Kim) Smith, Kathy (Randy) Stephens, Jeff (Kathy) Smith, Cindy Trippett, Carolyn (Tane) Evans, and Kathy (Brendan) Hyland; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of the Life of Albert Smith will take place later in the spring. Memorials may be directed to either Leavenworth Community United Methodist, 418 Evans St., Leavenworth, WA, 98826, designated for either "Days for Girls" or the "Lunch Backpack" program, or MEND Community Fund, in Leavenworth, WA, at https://www.uvmend.org/donate-1.
