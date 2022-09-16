Albert Conti
August 29, 1930 – September 10, 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Albert Conti as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Albert Conti
August 29, 1930 – September 10, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
Major Albert Conti, 92, passed peacefully on September 10, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Alliance, OH, on August 29, 1930, to Frank and Ida Conti, immigrants from Italy. Italian was his first language, until the passing of his mother when he was 12 years old.
His first job was selling newspapers on the corner at five years of age. He held many jobs in his youth; working in celery swamps, a bowling alley, an Italian bakery and a factory. While in high school, he was a golden glove boxer. At age 18, he enlisted in the United States Army Airborne. Five years later, he entered Officer Candidate's School. During his 20 year military career, he served in Germany, Korea, and Vietnam, in addition to numerous United States bases. Upon retirement, he was employed by the Indiana Employment Service.
Albert was the father of three children from his first marriage: Diane, Debbie and Michael. In 1970, he married Sandra Kniesner, taking the role of Dad to her daughter, Kimberly. In 1976, the family moved to East Wenatchee, WA, where they operated their apple orchard. He also had a large garden and was a vendor at the Farmer's Market for many years. He fully retired in 2004. Albert was a member of the VFW, DAV, Military Officers of America and Trout Unlimited.
Albert is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandra; son, Michael (Lisa) Conti; daughters: Diane Gatewood, Debbie (William) Nutt; and Kimberly Conti; ten grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Christopher, Joseph, Mark, Alfonso, Nettie, Gizelda, Nick, and Frank.
Arrangements are made by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.