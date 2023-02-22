Albert Livingston
June 17, 1934 – February 26, 2023
Ephrata, WA
Albert Livingston, 88, died in his home on February 16, 2023. He was born on June 17, 1934, to Vaughn and Maxene Livingston in Provo, UT. He was the second of five sons. The family moved frequently to follow jobs in the forest service, often living in the woods, a place Albert learned to love.
“Albie”, his childhood nickname, loved athletics and during his school career, played many sports for the Entiat Tigers. He participated in basketball, baseball, track and his favorite, football. He won many awards and letters for his athleticism. While sports were great, his real love was for a spunky, petite, cute girl that he met in the eighth grade named Lillavie Conrad. Albert considered snaring this adorable girl to be his forever sweetheart as his greatest accomplishment. The two would graduate together in 1952, from Entiat High School and go on to attend Brigham Young University in Utah. They were married in Wenatchee, WA, on August 6, 1954. He would tell anyone that would listen, that this was the best decision he ever made. A year later, they would add a daughter, Diane, to their family. Soon after, the family was sealed together in the Salt Lake Temple, on September 22, 1955. Two more daughters, Cathy and Pamela, joined the family while Albert and Lillavie were at BYU. Soon after graduating, Albert moved his family to a small town in southern Utah to begin his teaching career that would continue for another 30 plus more years.
After just a year, they again moved, this time to Ephrata, WA, where they would stay for the rest of their lives. They added two more daughters, Ann Lynn and Susan. Albert started at Ephrata Junior High School, teaching science. He also coached several sports, including wrestling, track and football. Most of his students would know him by the name of “Mr. L.”, a name that stuck throughout his career. He went on to get his master's degree, which allowed him to become an administrator in the school district. He would do this job until he retired. Even though teaching was his career, Albert always wanted a farm. He and Lillavie would make that dream a reality when they moved to a farm outside of Ephrata, in 1973. After several years of just having only girls in the family, a son, Neil, was born into the family. That would make their family complete.
Albert was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held many callings during his lifetime, and his testimony of Jesus Christ was strong until the end. While they loved their children, they adored their grandchildren and were as involved as they could be in all the kids various activities. There was seldom a time that you wouldn't find Albert at some kind of ball game, cheering on his grandchildren. He also would make surprise visits to schools, leaving a treat of some kind for a grandchild. Albert was a genuine example of love for your family, integrity in your life, and devotion to the gospel of Jesus Christ. We will miss him greatly.
Albert is survived by his children: Diane (Bob) Collins of Othello, WA, the Ellis Family of Royal City, WA, Pamela (Dayle) Swensen of Salt Lake City, UT, Ann Lynn (Tom) Downs of Quincy, WA, Susan (Terry) Pyle of Moses Lake, WA, Neil (Tina) Livingston of Royal City, WA; his 28 grandchildren: 44 great-grandchildren; brothers: Ladd Livingston, and Alan Livingston; and numerous nieces and nephews. His grandest wish has been realized, as he is reunited with his darling Lillavie; daughter, Cathy; granddaughter, Angie; his parents; and two brothers. We will miss him but are happy he is having this glorious reunion.
Funeral Services for Albert will be on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the LDS Stake Center in Ephrata, located at 1301 Division Ave., Ephrata, WA, 98823. There will be a closed casket visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., with the funeral starting at 11:00 a.m. The burial will be at the Ephrata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association by logging on to diabetes.org. Arrangements are in the care of Nicoles Funeral Home, Ephrata, WA. Please leave your thoughts and memories for the family at www.nicolesfuneralhome.com.