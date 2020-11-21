Albert R. Hoberg
May 15, 1935 - November 6, 2020
Omak, WA
Albert R. Hoberg was born the fourth of 11 children, to Alfred and Mabel Hoberg in West Bank Township, Swift Falls, MN, on May 15, 1935. He graduated from Benson, MN, High School, in 1954, and joined the U.S. Air Force, in 1955.
After basic training, his first duty station was Curlew Air Force station in Washington. In 1957, he met and married the love of his life, Monnie Lyon, from Tonasket, WA. They spent the next 20 years on many tours around the U.S., Alaska, and Italy. During these years, they had four children: Jodie (Ed) Sellers, Judie (Nick) Yaksic, James Hoberg, and Jean Hoberg.
After retiring from the Air Force, in 1975, they moved to Omak, WA, and he went to work at Biles-Coleman Lumber (Crown Zellerbach) and eventually ran the powerhouse. He retired from there, in 1993.
Al enjoyed bowling, working on cars, and lots of home remodeling projects for his family. He was a talented jack-of-all trades. He and Monnie took several trips together around the country and Hawaii.
He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Omak, where he held many church offices, and occasionally filled in for the Pastor. His faith was most important in his life.
Al was called home by the Lord on November 6, 2020.
He was a gentle and loving man, who always put others first. He will be so missed and treasured in our memories of him. Godspeed sweet Al. You have left a gap in our lives, that will never be filled. We all love you.
He is survived by his wife, of 63 years, Monnie; four children; four grandchildren: Amber (Mike) McKinnon, Lisa (Rob) McGowan, Clint Rogers, and Josh (Jodi) Yaksic; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. two brothers: Donald Hoberg and Floyd Hoberg of Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews, both in Minnesota and Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters; four brothers, all of Minnesota; and son-in-law, Nicholas Yaksic II.
There will be a Memorial Service at a later date, after Covid-19 has calmed down. We will honor his life at that time.