Alberta Joanne Chapman
October 6, 1937 - April 10, 2020 Brewster, WA
Alberta Joanne Johnson passed away in her home of 56 years, on April 10, 2020. She was born in 1936, in Turtle Lake, WI, to Charles and Ruth Johnson. Her family moved around the country during most of her youth, before settling in Pateros, WA, where Alberta attended and graduated from Pateros High School in 1955. In 1958, she married George Chapman and had two children, Michael and Valerie, before divorcing in 1974. While her children were young, Alberta volunteered for Boy Scouts, Campfire Girls, 4-H and PTA. Alberta worked in the apple packing shed, before retiring in 1990. Alberta loved growing flowers, antiquing, rock hunting, salmon fishing with her sister, Charlene, and attending family reunions to celebrate being a Norwegian. She and her two sisters, Charlene and Linda, and her mother, attended reunions in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Norway. She was a member of the Brewster Senior Center and a HOST mentor at the Brewster School District, which she truly enjoyed.
She is survived by her son, Michael George Chapman of Pateros, WA; her daughter, Valerie Chapman (Richard) Burgett; grandchildren: Michelle Covey of San Angelo, TX, and Dorothy Elizabeth Chapman of Juneau, AK, Chase Chapman Burgett of Wenatchee, WA, Alexandria Ann Burgett of Brewster, WA, Claire Trudi Burgett of Surprise, AZ and Blake Chapman Burgett of Brewster, WA; one great-granddaughter; and six nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles L. Johnson; mother, Ruth Inez Johnson; and sisters: Charlene L. Linzy, and Linda Lee Harrison.
Service for Alberta will be postponed until all quarantine rules are lifted. She will be buried in Winthrop, WA, at Sullivan Cemetery, along with her two sisters and parents.