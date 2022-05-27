Alberta Rae Mumma-Morley
March 21, 1943 - May 1, 2022
Brewster, WA
Alberta Rae Mumma-Morley was born on March 21, 1943, to Albert Ray and Irma Waggoner-Mumma. During her early childhood, she was known to all family members as "Sweetie Pie", and later in life, simply, "Bert".
She was joined by sisters: Nancy in 1944, Carol in 1945, and Lynn in 1947. Alberta attended grade school through the third grade in Pateros, WA, and after a family move, completed her schooling in Brewster, WA, graduating from Brewster High School in 1961. After high school, Alberta took her daddy's old pick-up truck and headed for Seattle, WA, where she attended beauty school and earned her Cosmetology license.
In April of 1963, Alberta married the love of her life, Larry "Ozzie" Morley, in the Log Church in Brewster, WA. Ozzie and Alberta had just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary this past April.
Bert and Ozzie started their married life in Brewster, along the way, adding three children to the family: Shannon, Tracey, and Cory. In 1970, they relocated to Cheney, WA, so Ozzie could earn his college degree in accounting, in 1972. After finishing college, Bert and Ozzie moved to Spokane, WA, for a short time, before returning to Brewster to work in the family business, Mumma Trucking. During this time, Bert worked as a hairdresser and once back in Brewster, owned and operated her own salon, The Curl Factory, for many years. There really wasn't much Bert couldn't do once she set her mind to it, and if you doubted it - all you had to do was ask her!
Several years and a couple of moves later, Alberta and Ozzie settled in Ritzville, WA, where both Ozzie and Alberta worked with their son, Cory, and his wife, Kim, running the golf course and café at the Ritzville Golf Course. While in Ritzville, Alberta and Ozzie raised their two grandsons: Garrett and Jarradd, literally from the day they were born. After Jarradd and another grandson, Logan, graduated from Ritzville High School, Bert and Ozzie relocated once again to Spokane, so Bert could be close to her sister, Nancy.
Our blessed Alberta passed away unexpectedly on May 1, 2022, surrounded in love by her family. Bert was preceded in death by her parents: Ray and Irma Mumma; her sisters: Carol Swearingen and Lynn Coleman; niece, Kristin Coleman-Ayling; and a long list of aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is survived by her very loving husband, Larry "Ozzie" Morley; children: Shannon, Tracey, and Cory; daughter-in-law, Kimberly (Cory); grandchildren: Garrett, Jarradd (Shannon), Logan, Madison, and Corbin (Cory), all Morley's; sister, Nancy Mumma; nieces: Paula, Francie, Carol Lynn, Angie, and Raye Lynn; and one nephew, Cody Swearingen.
"You've Earned Your Sleep"
written by grandson, Jarradd Morley
A wife, a mother, a grandma, too,
This the legacy we have from you,
You taught us to love and how to fight,
You gave us strength; you gave us might.
A stronger person would be hard to find,
And in your heart, you were always kind.
You fought for us all in one way or another,
Not just as a wife, not just as a mother.
For all of us, you gave your best,
And now the time has come for you to rest.
So go in peace, you've earned your sleep.
Your love in our hearts, will eternally keep.
Private Internment was held at Locust Grove Cemetery, Brewster, WA, on May 14, 2022. Pallbearers: Logan Morley, Jarradd Morley, Corbin Morley, Garrett Morley.
Alberta was the Rock of her family. The oldest of her generation. She will be missed by all of us who she has left behind. To her, we simply say: "We love you, we will never forget your contributions to our lives, and may you walk in sunshine and on rose petals for eternity."