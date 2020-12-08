Alberto Torres, Sr.
Wenatchee, WA
Alberto Torres, Sr., 71, formally of Corpus Christi, TX, died in Wenatchee, WA, on December 1, 2020. Alberto was born August 17, 1949, in Laredo, TX.
Alberto was an United States Air Force veteran, having served two years, in Vietnam. He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, traveling, and working on their family ranch.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose R. and Tomasita Torres. He is survived by his wife, Maria Elena; son, Michael; and son, Albert (Shelby) Torres, and their two sons, all of Wenatchee, WA; brother, Fr. Jose R. Torres of Brownsville, TX.; sisters: Olga (Johnnie) Huddler and Grace (Joe) Cueva, all of Friendswood, TX, Julie (Jaime) Trevino of Corpus Christi, TX, and Sister Bernadette Marie of Lufkin, TX.
A Rosary will be held at Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., with funeral services at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA, on December 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.