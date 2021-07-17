Alcide David Keith Balthazor
Entiat, WA
Alcide David Keith Balthazor passed away peacefully on Monday, July 12, 2021, at the age of 90, surrounded by family and friends. He was born on April 19, 1931, in Boulder, CO, to Alcide Balthazor, Sr. and Freda Mary Vanek.
He loved flying so much that he joined the U.S. Air Force at the age of 17. After the Air Force, he owned a plane and enjoyed flying with family and friends.
In 1968, he moved to Carlton, WA, where he owned a ranch, construction company, and equipment rental business. In late 1990, they moved to Entiat, WA, where he worked at the Entiat Cemetery.
Keith loved travelling, and spent a month in Australia with his dear uncle, Carl Vanek. Enjoyed cruises, crabbing, working on antique cars, and volunteering for the Wenatchee Wild.
He is the last of the Korean War veterans in the valley and hence, held a special place within the veteran community.
Keith is survived by his sister, Dell Reyes; three children: Raymond Lee Balthazor of Tonasket, WA, Pamela Jean Neale of Anchorage, AK, Terry Balthazor of Ephrata, WA; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Michelle;and youngest sister, Eina.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., on July 17, 2021, at the Entiat Friends Church, 2848 Entiat River Rd., Entiat, WA, officiated by Pastor Mark, followed by a Military Service at the Entiat Cemetery, at 12:00 p.m. Please bring your fond memories of him to share. If you would like, please make a donation to Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, in his name or any other charity of your choice. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.