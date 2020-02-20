Aleta Ione Buck
Wenatchee, WA
Aleta I. Buck, 77, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020, in Wenatchee, WA. Aleta was born in Las Cruces, NM, to Selma and Rosa Buck. The family moved to Chowchilla, CA, where she graduated high school. Aleta moved to East Wenatchee, WA, in 1995, where she resided with her sister, Betty, and brother-in-law, Floyd.
Aleta was a very loving, generous person. She loved to get up and go, whether shopping, going out to lunch, or just buying candy to spoil her nieces and nephews. She was great at cooking, loved to read, and looked forward to Christmas, so she could go shopping for everyone she held so dear. She was a very sensitive soul, full of love and emotion for those around her. She will be greatly missed and forever held in our memories and hearts.
She is survived by her three remaining siblings: sister, Betty Holloway, sister, Patricia “Pat” Bowdle (Don), brother, Cecil “Ray” Buck; and also by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Aleta was preceded in death by her parents, Selma and Rosa Buck; brother, Robert Buck; and sister, Wanda Brooks.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Wanda, Sonja, Teri and Korina at Wanda’s Easy Living. Thank you for giving Aleta two years full of love, care, and patience. We are forever grateful.
A Graveside only Service will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel of East Wenatchee, WA.