Aletha Vera Cusick (Lyons)
August 2, 1921 – July 17, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Aletha Vera Cusick (Lyons) passed away in the early morning hours on Sunday July 17, 2022. Aletha was born August 2, 1921, to Elsie and Joseph Lyons in Almira, WA. She was the youngest girl in a family of three boys and four girls. The family moved to Wenatchee, WA, living on Mission St., then to 5th St., across from the Well's House. Aletha attended Wenatchee schools, graduating from Wenatchee High School in 1940.
Aletha loved all creatures great and small and owned cats for most of her life.
She moved to Seattle, WA, where she joined her brother, Joe, working at Boeing. She was a draftsperson at the Red Barn. Joe introduced her to her future husband, Darrel Cusick. Darrel brought Aletha back to Wenatchee to introduce her to the family, where she met her lifelong friend, Phyllis Cusick, Darrel's sister. Aletha and Darrel were married in Wenatchee on September 20, 1942.
Darrel joined the Army, and was stationed at Fort Ord, CA. Aletha moved to Monterey, CA, to be near him. She worked at a fish cannery until Darrel was deployed. Then, she moved back to Seattle, rooming with Phillis and working as an elevator operator at Fredrick and Nelson.
After the war, Aletha and Darrel moved back to Wenatchee, where they made their home. She gave birth to their son, Stewart, in 1948, and they adopted daughter, Susan, in 1958.
Aletha's life was full of tennis trips with husband, Darrel, and his tennis partner, brother, Earl and his wife, Maxine, Aletha's sister. Bridge club with friends and volunteering as a Pink Lady at the local hospitals was fulfilling. She was also a longtime member of the Presbyterian Church.
In the 1970's, she started a hiking group with friends, calling themselves the “mountain dears”. She kept journals of all the hikes and flowers and kept the best huckleberry picking spots secret. Aletha started skydiving on her 90th birthday. She jumped most every birthday since, with the last being August of 2021, when she turned 100.
She remained at her home, surrounded by family, until she followed the early morning light on her final journey home.
Aletha was preceded in death by her husband, Darrel; parents; and all her sisters; and brothers. She leaves her son, Stewart (Susan); daughter, Susan; grandsons: Jeffery, Andrew, Wesley (Brandy), Daniel (Sarah); granddaughter, Sarah (Tyler); and nine great-grandchildren; and her beloved, Puddy Cat.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1400 S Miller St., Wenatchee, WA. Reception to follow.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
