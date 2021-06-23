Alex Pete Harvill
Ephrata, WA
Alex Pete Harvill was born September 11, 1992, in Corona, CA, and moved to Ephrata, WA, shortly after. In 2011, he graduated from Ephrata High School as a dedicated football player, wrestler, and golfer.
Alex’s love for riding motorcycles started at a young age. Even before he was able to man the two wheeled machine himself, he could be found on his father’s bike, riding on his lap until he fell asleep.
He met the love of his life, Jessica, in middle school and finally tied the knot in 2019. Together, as they traveled the nation, he accomplished his childhood dream, qualifying for the supercross night show, in 2016. Soon after, he achieved the Canadian National Number 37.
As a family, Jessica and Alex spent the first winters of Willis’ life in California, enjoying weekends at Supercross and Motocross. Alex was a dedicated father and shared his love for riding with his son. They would spend hours building and riding on their homemade dirt track, stopping only to eat and refuel before going back out.
Alex’s life was cut short on June 17, 2021, doing what he loved, striving to break another world record.
Alex was preceded in death by his uncle, Michael Harvill; and grandpa’s: Pete Harvill and Howard Chamberlin. He is survived by his wife, Jessica Harvill; two sons: Willis, (4) and Watson (1 month); parents, Jeffery Harvill (wife, Christina), and Debra Chamberlin (husband, Ryan); brother, Austin Chamberlin; sister, Taylor Harvill; and his immense support system of friends and family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Ephrata High School’s Kiwanis Field, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. A donation account has been set up for Jessica and the boys at Granco Federal Credit Union. For those out of the area that would like to provide a donation, there is a GoFundMe page online under,” Harvill Family Support Fund” organized by Ashley Todd. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.