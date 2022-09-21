Alexander “Alex” William McLean
November 13, 1935 - September 17, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Alex McLean, 86, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, after experiencing a serious fall at home. Alex was born in Mansfield, WA, on November 13, 1935, to Walter and Winnie (Smith) McLean as the youngest of three children. The family relocated to East Wenatchee, WA, in 1943, where Alex completed school as a "bridge walker" with the Wenatchee High School, class of 1953.
Alex entered the United States Marine Corps in 1955, serving in San Diego, CA, until his honorable discharge in 1957.
He married Bonita (Law) McAdoo on May 27, 1967. Alex and Bonita purchased the family ranch from his parents, which was homesteaded in 1887, by his grandfather, Billy McLean. Alex raised wheat, black Angus cattle, and apples.
He was very active in Mansfield and statewide organizations as past president of the Washington Association of Wheat Growers and a member of AgForestry Leadership, the Washington Cattlemen's Association, and the Masons. In addition, he was a board member of the Mansfield School District and Douglas County Conservation District, as well as a charter board member of Mid State Bank. Alex was also a Washington State Legislator for the 12th District from 1986 to 1992.
Alex retired in 1998, and he and Bonita moved to Wenatchee, WA. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his family, flying kites, Krispy Kreme donuts, and a good steak. Alex loved his family, his ranch, and his Scottish ancestry.
Alex was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Grace (McLean) Lester; brother-in-law, Bud Lester; and nephew, Don Lester. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Bonita, of Wenatchee, WA; sister, Mae (McLean) Hamilton of Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Darby (Dan) Hammond of Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Vanessa (Carol Mayer) McLean of Deerfield, IL; grandson, Alexander McLean-Bailey (Mami) and their two daughters: Leah and Mila, of Fukuoka, Japan; and many other dear family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
A Celebration of Alex's Life will be held at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. A Graveside Service will follow at Bridgeport Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, September 23, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home. Please leave thoughts and memories in our online guestbook at https://www.jonesjonesbetts.com/. Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.