Alexander David Taylor

Alexander “Alex” David Taylor, 27, of East Wenatchee and Spokane, WA, died suddenly on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Alex was born on February 13, 1996, to David A. and Sally (Fassnacht) Taylor in Wenatchee, WA.
Alex attended Cascade Elementary School, Eastmont Jr. High and Eastmont High School. He additionally attended Wenatchee Valley College through the Running Start program obtaining his AA degree. After graduation, he continued with his education attending WSU, earning his Engineering Degree with honors.
He worked for RH2 Engineering of East Wenatchee, WA, and Storhaug Engineering in Spokane. He enjoyed dirt biking with his good friends, building and remodeling with his dad and trips to the ocean with his mom.
Alex was an exceptional young man, quiet, smart, kind, helpful and lover of animals.
Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Denton Taylor and Willie (Carter) Cooper; maternal grandparents, Frank and Jody (McKinney) Fassnacht; uncle, Charles “Denny” Taylor and aunt, Linda Orcutt (Fassnacht). He is survived by his mother, Sally J. Taylor; father and step-mother, David and Colleen Taylor; brother, Joey Taylor and his partner, Casey Jackson; step-sister, Kayla (Tyler) Hodges and their children: Carter, Aston and Jensen; step-brothers: Brandon (Aubrey) Hancock and Collin (Danae) Hancock; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial contributions may be sent to NAMI Chelan/Douglas, P.O. Box 4051, Wenatchee, WA, 98801, or NAMI.org. A Private Family Service will be held at a later date. Arrangemnets are in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Alexander Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.