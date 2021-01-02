Alfred Adam Pflugrath, Jr.
February 8, 1941 - December 17, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Alfred "Fred" Adam Pflugrath, Jr., age 79, passed away at home on December 17, 2020. Born on February 8, 1941, in Leavenworth, WA, to Alfred and Ester Pflugrath, he graduated from Peshastin-Dryden High School and CWSC with a degree in education. Later, he graduated with a MA in education from CWSC. On April 11, 1964, he married Sandra Santa. He lived and taught in Omak and Lyle, WA. He later was principal at Lacrosse, Manson, and Columbia Hunters schools. He retired from education, in 1993, and moved to Peshastin, WA.
Fred was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Cashmere, WA. He received a life-time award from District 7 of the WIAA for his work as an athletic director. Fred will be especially remembered for his volunteer work for the Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society. He edited the Appleland Bulletin for many years and was one of their senior researchers. In 2015, Fred was the first recipient of the Washington State Genealogical Society’s President’s Award for Outstanding Achievement. He was nicknamed the “Human Encyclopedia of Local History.”
Fred is survived by his two daughters: Angela Pflugrath of Wenatchee, WA, and Alissa (Thomas) Highsmith of Southlake, TX; three brothers: Robert (LeAnna) Pflugrath of Peshastin, WA, David (Rosemary) Pflugrath of Peshastin, WA; and Dwight (Mary) Pflugrath of Peshastin, WA; three grandchildren: Adam Howes of Spokane, WA; Lorelei Highsmith of Southlake, TX; and Thomas Highsmith IV of Southlake, TX; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Sandra.
Memorial donations are welcome at the Wenatchee Area Genealogy Society, Attn: Treasurer, 127 S. Mission St., Annex Bldg., Wenatchee, WA, 98801-3039.
You are invited to view Fred’s online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.