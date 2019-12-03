Alfred Gordon Jackson
Tonasket, WA
Alfred Gordon Jackson, 89, died November 24, 2019, in Tonasket, WA. He was born in 1930, to Carrie and Gordon Jackson. Alfred attended Oroville, WA, schools, graduating in 1949. He later attended trade school in Spokane, WA, and trained as a welder and heavy equipment mechanic. Alfred served in the Army during the Korean conflict and was stationed in Germany.
He worked in many different locations in Washington, Idaho, and Alaska, as a heavy equipment mechanic. He especially enjoyed his time in Alaska and working on the Whitebird Pass located in North Central Idaho. Alfred also served as an apprentice carpenter. Upon settling back in Oroville, he built three houses in town, the last being his residence. Alfred enjoyed hunting, fishing, and rebuilding old tractors.
Alfred was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Jim and Roy; sister, Louise; and nephew, Brian Kresek. He is survived by brothers: Frank and Art of Oroville, WA; sisters: Pat Kresek of Leavenworth, WA, and Sharon Gredvig of Spokane, WA; sister-in-law, Nancy (Gordon) Roberts of Oroville, WA; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Bergh Chapel. Memorials can be made to the Oroville American Legion or the Oroville Senior Center. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory of Oroville, WA, is in care of arrangements.