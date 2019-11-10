Alfred Jordan Stojowski, M.D.
August 15, 1919 - October 19, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Alfred was born 100 years ago in New York, NY, to Sigismond Stojowski - a native of Strelze, Poland, a pianist, composer/headmaster of the piano department at the renowned Julliard School of Music and Luisa Morales-Macedo Stojowska of Lima, Peru – a piano instructor/mentor at the school. His godparents were Metropolitan Opera Star Soprano Marcella Sembrich and the esteemed Polish pianist Josef Hofmann. As a youngster, Al’s family traveled around Europe while his parents furthered their musical careers. His younger brother, Henry, was born near Paris, France. The first language at home for the family was French, followed by Spanish, English, and Polish. In later years, Al also became conversant in Portuguese, German, and Tagalog.
The family returned to their four-story Brownstone near Central Park in New York City, NY, where Al attended the Lincoln School of Teacher’s College from elementary through high school; then graduating from Columbia University’s Pulitzer School of Journalism with a BA in 1941. After suffering a ruptured appendix and subsequent peritonitis, Al decided he wanted to make a difference in people's health and was accepted into the College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia, where he received his MD, graduating Alpha Omega Alpha in 1944. Because of World War II, he was rushed through Medical School in three years and then inducted into the U.S. Army, where he served as Battalion Surgeon for a Combat Engineers unit in the Philippines. Prior to shipping out, Al married the love of his life, Army Lieutenant/Nurse Alice Malloy of Stamford, CT. After military service, they returned to Columbia University, where Al completed his residency in General and Thoracic Surgery, welcoming two children - Peter and Pamela. Soon it became time for him to go out into the world to make practical use of his skills.
While on a recruiting trip to Virginia Mason in Seattle, WA, Al and Alice stopped at the behest of Columbia classmate, Dr. Ed Cadman, to interview with the Wenatchee Valley Clinic, where they accepted a surgical position on a one-year trial basis. That trial ended 33 years later, upon his retirement, during which time they added another son, Alfred Jr., as the family and life flourished in Wenatchee. In the course of his tenure at Wenatchee Valley Clinic, Al served as an Associate Clinical Professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine, which allowed him to teach students and residents.
After playing football and baseball as an undergraduate, Al played baseball with the Jersey City Giants - the AAA affiliate of the New York Giants. Later, Al was involved in the founding of the Wenatchee Little League Baseball Association and coached the Fruit Growers Service Team for several years. He also sang off-Broadway while in New York City, which lead to participation in a myriad of local musical shows, plays, and other events in Wenatchee. One of his favorite roles was playing Emile de Becque in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific, where his baritone voice was a great match for the song “Some Enchanted Evening.”
Feeling that he should serve his adopted hometown, Al Joined the Chamber of Commerce and the Wenatchee Applarians, ultimately becoming President and Chancellor of those entities. In the late 1950's, a group of local community businessmen and friends formed Community Savings & Loan Association, where he served as Chairman of the Board for about 20 years, until it was acquired by a larger competitor. Al was invited to participate as a member of the Advisory Committee to the Mayor of Wenatchee and acted as chair of that group until it was dissolved by then-Mayor Jim Lynch. Al also helped organize the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Board and served as its first president, continuing that support for some 40 years, as well as being active in Quarter Club and Music Theatre of Wenatchee as a director, performer, and board president. In the early 1960's, then-Governor, Albert D. Rossellini, appointed Al a charter member of the Washington State Arts Commission, after which Governor Dan Evans re-appointed him to three additional four-year terms culminating in the chairmanship for a two-year term.
Meanwhile, Al served on the Apple Blossom Festival Board, as well as the Literacy Board for several years each. In his words, “All of these board memberships led people to think I understood budgets and running multiple meetings, and somehow, I became President of the Wenatchee Golf & Country Club, thus proving that expertise at golf was not at all necessary.”
In 1961, Al joined Rotary International, serving as Wenatchee Club President in '67-'68 and District Governor in '88-'89, which provided the opportunity for him and Alice to attend several national and international conventions including France, Germany, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Portland, and Korea. Al always believed that none of these extra-curricular activities conflicted with, but enhanced, his primary obligations to his family or his surgical practice at the Wenatchee Valley Clinic.
After setting down his scalpel in 1985, to enjoy the “Golden Years”, Al spent time golfing with numerous long-time friends, attending “ROMEO” (Retired Old Men Eating Out) lunches with the “boys”, socializing with Alice, and enjoying reasonably good health until his passing at home on October 19, 2019.
Al was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Alice in 2009; two younger brothers: Henry of New York, Ignatius of Philadelphia; and is survived by sons: Peter of Seattle, Alfred Jordan, Jr. of East Wenatchee; daughter, Pamela Baumler (Scott) of Seattle; grandchildren: Alfred J. Stojowski III of Chelan, Amy Toppen (Marc) of East Wenatchee, Erin and Kevin Baumler of New York City; and great-grandsons: Chay Stojowski, Michael and Jamy O’Neel; and great-great-granddaughter, Jocelyn O’Neel.
In every sense of the word, Al was a true gentleman. He was unfailingly kind and caring, loved his friends and family and always appreciated a good joke. He will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Confluence Hospice and Confluence Health for their wonderful help in making dad’s last months more comfortable.
A Memorial Service, with a reception following, will be held at 12:00 Noon, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th Ave. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802. Remembrances may be sent to the Confluence Health Foundation at 1020 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801 or a charity of your choice.