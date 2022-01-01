Alice Jane Ott was born on January 8, 1932, to Martha Elizabeth(Beth) Monfort and James Forest Bowie. She passed peacefully on December 9, 2021. Alice grew up in Chelan, WA, with her two older brothers: Stewart and Jim.
She and her parents moved to Holden, WA, in 1938. Her father worked at the sawmill and her mother taught school. They left Holden in 1943, to live back in Chelan, in 1943.
Alice graduated from high school in 1950, and in July, she flew up to Fairbanks, AK, to marry Cork Ott. On July 8th they were married at St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Later that year, Alice flew back to Chelan to give birth to their first child. Cork, and Alice raised their family in Chelan and then, Manson, WA.
Alice had many adventures in her life...many led by her husband, Cork. He would say "Let's go do this” and she would get everything ready and they would go. She was ready for anything and really enjoyed herself. They went with family and friends...it seemed there was always a group. She loved to have fun, laugh, dance, ski, stay up at Lucerne, and be with her people. She was an amazing person and was loved by everyone.
Alice was preceded in her death by her older brothers: Stewart Bowie and James "Jim" Bowie; and great-grandson, Owen Danner. She is survived by her son, Bill Ott and daughter-in-law, Pat; her daughter, Beth (Sis) Ott; her daughter, Leslie Evans; her grandchildren: Scott (Landee) Ward, Matt (Michelle) Ott, Steve (Hannah) Ott, Clint (Trine) DeFries, Jeff (Gina) Danner, Patrick (Burnley) Danner; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The Service will be at the North Shore Bible Church, 123 Wapato Point Pkwy, in Manson, WA, at 10:00 a.m., on January 8, 2022. Thank you for attending. Please leave your thoughts and memories of Alice at www.prechtrose.com. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan, WA.
