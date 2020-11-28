Alice R. McFarland
July 7, 1924 - November 11, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Alice was born Alice Ruth Pedersen at the family farm, near Woodland, WA. She was the third of four siblings. After high school, during WWII, she moved to south Seattle, WA, to live with her sister. She worked at Boeing in the parts department, then worked pulling cable through tight areas of planes where a small person could go. She met a young mechanic, Emery McFarland, who came to pick up parts. They married and remained in the area, for the next 60 years. They raised three children while living in Kent, WA.
Alice loved the Lord Jesus Christ. She was an integral member of Kent First Baptist Church, for over 60 years. She was a classic farm style homemaker, cultivating and preserving much of her family's food. Her loves included flowers, horses, the outdoors, and travel. She was blessed to take many adventures within North America and internationally.
Alice moved to Wenatchee, in 2015, to be near her children. She remained there until her passing.
She is survived by her son, Loren McFarland; daughter-in-law, Dalyce McFarland; daughter, Corinne Bassett; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.