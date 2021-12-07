Allan Shore
July 23, 1931 – November 25, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Allan was born in Leavenworth, WA, on July 23, 1931, to Arthur Vernie and Mary L. (Rust) Shore. He grew up in Plain, WA, and attended the one room school in Plain through fourth grade; then, he went to Leavenworth Schools.
He joined the Navy in 1951, earning the National Defense Service Medal, the Navy Occupation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Korean Medal (four stars), and the United Nations Medal while serving on the USS Valley Forge CV 45. He received an honorable discharge in 1954.
He married Evelyn Roe on September 6, 1952. Together, they raised four children: Patti, Nancy, Ken, and Vern at their ranch at Lake Wenatchee, WA.
In 1974, they sold the ranch and bought the Penny Motel in Wenatchee and Dolman Motel in East Wenatchee, WA. They also had several real estate ventures buying, renting, and selling several homes. They later sold both motels and moved to East Wenatchee, where they resided until moving to assisted living in December of 2019.
Allan worked for the Great Northern Railroad, Ideal Cement Company, Chelan County P.U.D., and the United States Forest Service, retiring in 1994.
You could always find him outdoors or reading in his chair. He was an avid reader and had a well organized large library in his basement. He always had a huge garden. In the later years, he would take his produce to Lake Wenatchee and Leavenworth friends and Grandma Roe. He would also give boxes full of veggies to anyone who stopped by to see him and Evelyn.
He loved to volunteer, especially at the E. W. Baptist Church, including working in AWANA and taking care of the grounds at the church. He was a member of the Grange, and National Association of Retired Federal Workers.
Allan is survived by his brother, Matthew (Sherron) Shore of Oregon; daughters: Patti (Ron) Shell of Wenatchee, WA, Nancy (Don) Reathaford of Entiat, WA, Ken (Karen) Shore of Colorado Springs, CO, and Vern (Alicia) Shore of Ft. Worth, TX; ten grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Shore, in April of 2021; his parents, Vernie and Mary Shore; brother, Hardy Shore; sister, Peggy Ault; a granddaughter; and a great-grandson.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Leavenworth Cemetery, 12874 Cemetery Rd., Leavenworth, WA. A Memorial for both Allan and Evelyn will be held next spring.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation at https://alzfdn.org/ or a charity of choice. You are invited to view Allan’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com, where you can share a memory and make a donation. Arrangements are in the care of the Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.