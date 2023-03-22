Allen L. Hobson
July 20, 1947 – March 15, 2023
Allen L. Hobson
July 20, 1947 – March 15, 2023
Ephrata, WA
Allen L. Hobson, 75, of Ephrata, WA, went to be with the Lord on March 15, 2023. He was born July 20, 1947, in Hamilton, MT, to George and Ellen Hobson.
He graduated from Grants Pass High School in Oregon and attended College in Overland Park, KS, where he met his wife of 55 years, Mary Lou Hobson (nee Kuntz). He attended Finley Engineering School in Kansas City, KS, and graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering while working for a cabinet maker. After graduating, they moved west where he worked as an Electrical Engineer for various utility companies in the Northwest before retiring in Ephrata, WA.
Allen and Mary Lou have two children: Becky (Ronald) Blaine of Westmont, IL, and Steven (Haziel) Hobson of Ray, ND; four grandchildren: Chandler Blaine of Texas, Colton Blaine of New Jersey, Makenzie Blaine of Illinois and David Hobson of North Dakota.
Allen was actively involved with the Nazarene Church, serving on the board for different local churches throughout his life. He also served on the board and was actively involved with Entiat Family Camp in Entiat, WA. Allen had the ability to figure out and achieve anything he tried; from designing and building houses to replacing engines. He enjoyed driving, always saying, “Let's go for a ride.” He enjoyed woodworking, gospel music, plowing snow, and driving his tractor. He took the time to help those who needed help.
Besides his wife and children, he is survived by his sisters: Betty (the late, Jim) McGill of Nampa, ID, and Eva (Dale) Durkee of Weippe, ID; six nephews; and nine nieces. He was preceded in death by his sister, Katherine Hobson of Phoenix, AZ; and his parents.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Ephrata Nazarene Church, 33 D St. NE, Ephrata, WA. with visitation at 11:30 a.m. He will be missed by all.
