Allen S. "Mack" McCown
Wenatchee, WA
Allen S. “Mack” McCown passed to the other side, Thursday November 28, 2019, of natural causes, at his home in Wenatchee, WA. He was 79. Little Mack was born in Broken Bow, OK, on September 25, 1940, the first child of Allen G. and Lucille D. McCown. Although Allen and Lucille had already established themselves in Ontario, CA, Mack was born in Oklahoma during a brief stay there. They returned to Ontario and subsequently, Lucille gave birth to Barbara.
As a youngster, Mack loved fishing, baseball, basketball, and bowling, and was a gifted athlete. Mack wore many hats throughout his lifetime — a baseball cap when he helped his high school team, Chaffey Tigers, win California State CIF Championship in 1958; a husband hat when, in 1959, he married Karen King, the love of his life, after they met on Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride at Disneyland, (so, Mickey Mouse ears hat, followed by a dad hat, fishing cap, auto insurance guy hat, fireman’s hat, water treatment guy hat, apple industry guy hat, a golf cap, and in his retirement, a UFO spotter’s cap, and an annoying grandpa “pull-my-finger” hat.
After marrying and starting a family in Ontario, Mack and Karen moved the family to Running Springs, CA, in the San Bernardino mountains, in 1967. The small town provided a quieter, less hectic environment to raise their family. They spent nine years in Running Springs, before moving to Wenatchee, WA, in 1976, to reunite with Mack’s sister, Barbara, her husband, Lonnie, and their family. The kids moved to the west side of Washington when they came of age, but Mack and Karen remained in the town they loved.
Mack truly loved his family and friends, and he had many friends. He was the guy that would give a friendly wave as you drove by, even if he didn’t know you. He taught us kids silly songs and would scare the daylights out of us by turning his eyelids inside out, snarling at us, and chasing us around the house. And you talk about “dad jokes”, he originated them.
Mack is survived by his wife of 60 years, Karen; four kids: Cory, Tod, Jeff and Amy; three grandkids: Conner, Lauren and Dylan; and sister, Barbara Reese of Wenatchee, WA.
A Funeral Service celebrating Mack’s life will be held at the Wenatchee Golf & Country Club, 1600 Country Club Dr., East Wenatchee, WA, on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that charitable donations be made in his name to your local Humane Society, https://bit.ly/33TZMzt, or the charity of your choice. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Chapel, Wenatchee, WA.
We will miss you Mack Daddy, enjoy your afterlife and know you are loved. The beautiful irony is that our loss is dad’s reunion with loved ones who’ve passed to the other side. An Irish blessing:
May the blessings of Light be upon you, Light without and Light within. Cheers.