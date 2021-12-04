Alma Luz Quick, 91, of Wenatchee, WA. Loving wife, mother, friend, and great-great- grandmother, passed away peacefully in her home, accompanied by her family on November 22, 2021. She was born Alma Luz Carrillo-Fernandez in Guatemala, Central America, on May 5, 1930, to loving parents, Francisco Megaña Carrillo, and María Graciela Fernandez Masferrer.
While working on her career as a professional singer, she met and fell in love with a visiting American pilot, Captain William E. Quick, and they were married on August 2, 1954.
They were a happy couple and traveled and enjoyed life in various countries, having five children along the way.
She loved people and learning about other cultures. She studied Foreign Affairs and International Law; later, working as a Bilingual Secretary, Diplomatic Protocol Assistant, and Court Translator in the U.S.A. and overseas.
She was appointed Honorary Consul of Guatemala in Nassau, Bahamas, by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II of England, and served in that capacity from 1957-1962.
She cherished her family and friends, loved music, literature, art, fashion design, and nature, especially hummingbirds, which are as colorful and lively as she was.
Alma means soul in Spanish, and Luz means light. Alma Luz was the soul and light of our family. That soul and light will always live in our hearts, and those of her many relatives, descendants, and friends, throughout the U.S.A., Guatemala, and the world over.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, while living in Alaska, in 1988; and is survived by her five children: Mireya, Richard, Roy, Francesca, and Edgar; as well as son in-law, Sterling Bartholomew of Leavenworth, WA; and daughter in-law, Yvette Pashia of Las Cruces, NM. She had ten grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements made by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
We will love you always, Mama.
