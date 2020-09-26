Alma Neel Quehrn
Wenatchee, WA
Alma Neel Quehrn, 94, passed peacefully on September 22, 2020, in Wenatchee, WA. She was born August 12, 1926, on the family farm in Redford, MO, to Obia Neel and Grace Pearl (Farris) Neel. She attended Redford Elementary School and Centerville High School. The family moved west to Cashmere, WA, in 1944. She worked at the Cashmere J.C. Penney's, where she met Charles E. Quehrn, when he returned home, after serving in the South Pacific, with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. They were married in Cashmere on September 4, 1947, and moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1949, where their three children were born: Ann Quehrn Bertomeu, and twin sons, Charles Neel and Gordon (Mary K) Quehrn. She has three grandsons: Bryan (Heather), Michael, and Christopher (Cindy) Bertomeu; two granddaughters: Heidi (Scott) Quehrn Harris and Sara (Justin) Quehrn Wehrli; ten great-grandsons and four great-granddaughters: Dallas, Marshall, Cameron, Caleb, Colton, Max, Alex, Ryan, Sydney, and Alyssa Bertomeu, Austin and Grace Harris, and Olivia and Sebastian Wehrli .
She was a stay-at-home mom, until 1960, then began working as a professional seamstress at Webb’s Shoppe, and later, at the Fashion Shop, retiring from Mill’s Brothers, in 1996, at 70 years.
She was a member of the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activities Center, North Central Washington Quilt Guild, and St. Anne’s Guild of St. James Episcopal, in Cashmere. She enjoyed Bible study and the SAIL exercise class at the Senior Center, activities with family and friends, including: walking at Riverfront Park, and meeting for coffee at the Coffee Cabin. She was very involved in the activities of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; her only sister, Eleanor (Neel) Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St James Episcopal Church, 222 Cottage Ave., Cashmere WA.
There will be a viewing at Jones & Jones-Betts, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 2:00-7:00 p.m., and a family Graveside Service on Friday, October 2, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be planned for the summer of 2021.
Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.