Alma Viola Radach

Alma Viola (Goehner) Radach
October 30, 1927 – May 6, 2020
Dryden, WA
Alma (Goehner) Radach was born on October 30, 1927, in Kulm, ND, to John F. and Tillie Goehner. At the age of eight, she came west to Washington State with her parents, settling in the Wenatchee Valley, where she lived all her life. She attended most of her school years at Dryden School, graduating from there in 1946. On February 14, 1948, she married Harvey Radach in Dryden, WA, where they lived and operated a fruit orchard until 1989, when they retired and moved to Wenatchee, WA. She was a lifelong member of the Dryden Community Church, serving in various ways.
Memorials may be may be made to the Dryden Community Church, 6801 Dryden Ave., Dryden, WA, 98821, or a memorial of your choice.
The two above paragraphs were written many years ago by Alma herself, a simple woman with a simple obituary.
Alma passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and three brothers: Raymond, Lawrence, and Kenneth. She is survived by one sister, Marie Goehner of Dryden, WA. Also surviving are two children: Michael (Kamilla) Radach of Oak Harbor, WA, and Patricia (Greg) Winegar of Wenatchee, WA; three grandchildren: Crystal Radach, Matthew (Carolyn) Radach, and Mark (Masynn) Radach; and two great-grandchildren: Harvey and Miles.
The family wishes to thank Caring Cottage Adult Family Home and the hospice facilitators for their excellent care.
A private burial was held and public memorial service will be held at a future date.