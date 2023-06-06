AltaMae.jpg

Alta Faye Williams

January 29, 1932 – June 1, 2023

Service information

Jun 12
Service
Monday, June 12, 2023
11:00AM
Eastmont Baptist Church
400 S Kentucky
East Wenatchee, WA 98802
