Alta Faye Williams, 91, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2023, after battling Alzheimer's disease for many years. Alta was born on January 29, 1932, in Umpire, AR, to Roy and Melva Andrews. She grew up in East Wenatchee, WA, and was a “bridge walker” to attend Wenatchee High School, where she met the love of her life, Bob V. Williams. Bob and Alta married on December 14, 1951, and they had two children: Teresa Wells (Jerry) and Scott Williams (Randi).
Alta was a beloved homemaker and known for her work with the elderly and benevolence committee at the Wenatchee Valley Baptist Church. She was fun-loving and caring, always greeting people with a smile. She loved to travel with Bob in their motorhome, and they became snowbirds in Arizona after Bob retired. They both enjoyed Mariner baseball and attended the opening at two of their spring training facilities. Alta was also a great cook and loved spending time with family and friends.
Alta is survived by her husband of 71 years, Bob V. Williams; her children: Teresa and Scott; five grandchildren: Kendra Williams, Melissa Tougas (Matt), Greg Williams, Jennifer Miller (Tony), Ian Wells (Kaylin); six great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Alta will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
The family would like to thank Bobbi and Jason Hill and all Dore Haven staff for their loving care over the years.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, followed by a Graveside Gathering at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, and a meal at Eastmont Baptist Church.
Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
