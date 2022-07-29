Alteene Mae LaMoreaux
October 16, 1928 – July 15, 2022
Alteene Mae LaMoreaux
October 16, 1928 – July 15, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
Alteene Mae LaMoreaux, 93, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away July 15, 2022, after a fulfilling life of her favorite things - love and family. Born on October 16, 1928, to Jess and Grace Neeley. She graduated from Aberdeen High School and attended Pacific Lutheran University in Seattle, WA, before marrying her true love, Donald.
Alteene enjoyed being a wife, mother, and homemaker, as she and Don built a beautiful life together. They lived in Ephrata, WA, the Wenatchee Valley, and Seattle, WA, before fulfilling their life's dream of owning their apple and pear orchard in Brewster, WA. While helping to run the business, Alteene was devoted to making every day warmhearted and cheerful, filling each with love, laughter, and music. She was accomplished at playing the piano and was fond of playing for the family. She was also skilled at painting.
When Alteene wasn't busy in the orchard, you would find her surrounded by family. She delighted in cooking sweet desserts and cookies for her grandkids, making sure the cookie jar was always full. Alteene also loved spending time with dear friends. She had quite the collection of flow blue china, and had a display of countless photos of her family to treasure at all times. She also had an enviable sense of humor and her laugh was infectious. Once she got laughing, everyone around her would be laughing for hours, making the day even brighter. You would always find a dog by Alteene's side, a constant companion in mischief, cuddles, and fun.
Upon retirement, Alteene and Don returned to their roots in the Wenatchee Valley. Here, Alteene found comfort in living as she always had; with a steadfast love for her family and friends, the sidekick of a dog, and a jar full of cookies.
In her final moments, Alteene declared her eternal love for her family. She is survived by her two sons: Donald Craig LaMoreaux (wife, Deb) of Brewster, WA, and William LaMoreaux of Wenatchee, WA; two daughters: Christie LaMoreaux of Seattle, WA, and Susan Odorizzi (husband, Roger) of Wilson Creek, WA; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and brother, Leon Neeley of Tillamook, OR. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings; and many life-long friends.
A Graveside Service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park & Mausoleum, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, Monday, August 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., with Chaplain, Scott Langager officiating. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
