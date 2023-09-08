Alyssa Marilyn Oaks
July 11, 2011 - August 29, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the passing of Alyssa Marilyn Oaks, beloved daughter, granddaughter, and friend. Alyssa passed away on August 29, 2023, from complications after surgery. Alyssa was born in Wenatchee, WA, to Michelle and Brian Oaks on July 11, 2011.
Alyssa was an amazing daughter and granddaughter. She shared a special bond with her grandparents, Renee and Kevin Graff, and cherished the time she spent with them. She was a ray of sunshine to her family, and her absence leaves a void that can never be filled.
From a very young age, she showed a remarkable spirit and zest for life. She was an incredibly talented and creative girl, always seen with a sketchbook or trinkets in hand. Her laughter was contagious, and her positive attitude inspired everyone around her. Alyssa had an innate desire to be a friend to all and touched the lives of people of all ages.
Alyssa's passing is a reminder of how fragile life can be. Her family and friends will forever cherish the memories they have of her. She will always be remembered as a bright, loving, and courageous young girl.
A testament to her resilience and determination, Alyssa tried out for the musical “Annie” on the morning of her tonsillectomy, August 25th. She was scheduled to miss the first week of school for her recovery and then start school on September 5th.
Alyssa's passing is a deep loss to her family, friends, and community. Her kindness, resilience, and passion for life will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her. May her memory inspire us all to be kinder, more resilient, and more passionate in our own lives. The world is lesser by her absence.
Alyssa is survived by a loving family, including her parents, Brian and Michelle Oaks; grandparents, Kevin and Renee Graff (Ellestad), Michael Oaks; great-grandparents, Lew and Venice Graff; great-aunts and uncles: Herb and Annette Bloss, Harriet and Ronald Barba, Laurel Aldrich, Jorge and Jule Lima, Scott Ellestad, AJ and Cherlyn Graff, Dale and Connie Graff, Dan and Leslie Graff, Ron and Carol Oaks; aunts and uncles: Matthew and Tiffanee Byer, Zachary Barba, Jacob Barba, Tyler Graff, Siobhon Graff and Jeffrey Grepling, Geoff Graff, Michael and Maryanne Oaks, Caprice Sol, Jason and Shannon Williams, Shelley Anderson, Sandra and CJ Burris, Kellee and Lloyd Stever, Olivia Oaks, Ellie Oaks, Bethany Oaks, Jennan Oaks and Alex Krupla. She was preceded in death by her great-grandma, Aurel Ellestad; grandma, Mary Oaks; and great-uncle, Gary Ellestad.
A Memorial Service will be held on September 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., in Orchard Exhibit Hall in the Convention Center, 121 N. Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee, WA. For those who wish to make a donation in Alyssa's memory, a GoFundMe page has been set up at Alyssa Oaks - Fundraiser by Claire Utley at https://www.gofundme.com/f/alyssa-oaks. Children are welcome to attend the Service. We encourage anyone and everyone that knew Alyssa to come Celebrate her Life. Arrangements in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.