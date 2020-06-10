Ami Jo Slater-Sloan
June 14, 1976 – May 15, 2020
East Wenatchee, WA
Ami Jo, age 43, passed away in East Wenatchee, WA, on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born on June 14, 1976, in Wenatchee, WA, to John Allen and Shawnie Sloan of Wenatchee. Ami attended Wenatchee schools, completed her GED, and took courses at the Wenatchee Valley Community College.
Ami Jo was blessed to have three children: Leah Kiaser, Tucker Sloan, and Greenleigh Harden, all of Wenatchee Valley.
Ami briefly lived in Hawaii, but always returned to reside in the Wenatchee Valley. She worked at several places: as a taxi cab driver at A-1 Taxi, as a waitress/cashier at Buzz Inn in East Wenatchee, as a yard landscaper, and more recently was a caregiver in a private home.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.