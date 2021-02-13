Andrea Lynn Greene
May 24, 1967 – January 29, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
On January 29, 2021 our loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, relative, and beloved friend to so many finished her race, and was embraced into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ. Andrea Lynn Greene started her life as a little girl of Estonian descent, who was born in California, and lived there with her family for the first seven years of her life. Those days were spent playing and swimming with her sister, and closest friend, Erika, building the meaningful lifelong relationship with her mother, Pam, and being involved in her father’s passion for the Estonian community. After those initial years, they moved to Tacoma, WA, where she would live the majority of her life. Anyone who knew Andrea knows she was a T-Town girl. She attended Tacoma Public Schools, where she was an active cheerleader, became skilled at sewing, and also grew in her faith by being actively involved in her youth group. She started early in life, using her infectious joyful personality to always make others feel important, and build many lifelong friendships.
After high school, she moved to Bellingham, WA, where she attended Western Washington University, and made college friends that she cherished her whole life. She also started her lengthy and successful 24-year career with Joann Fabrics, by starting her first management role in the Bellingham store.
In 2005, she met and married her husband, David. They enjoyed many years of regular trips to Ocean Shores, WA, where they enjoyed God’s creation, salt water taffy, and an escape from their busy lives. In 2011, Andrea’s lifelong dream of becoming a mother was realized by the addition of Alaina Lynn Greene. She was the joy of Andrea’s life. Andrea spent time reading to Alaina, talking to her about Jesus, and pouring her love into her daughter. Everyday, as Alaina left for school, Andrea would look at her in the car, and make a heart with her hands, and then she would wait in anticipation for the moment Alaina walked through the door to hugs, and playing with Barbies. Andrea’s final thought as she walked into glory must have been of her precious little girl.
Sadly, the last many years of her life were plagued by numerous health challenges, that robbed her of her mobility and function, but not of her strong gentle spirit. On her key ring she always carried a medallion with the following inscription,
“My precious child. I love you and would never leave you. When you see only one set of footprints in the sand, it was then that I carried you”.
We’re sad to lose our beautiful Andrea, but thankful she is no longer suffering as she enjoys heaven. We would like to personally thank Dr. Williams, Dr. Strauss, and the entire ICU staff at Central Washington Hospital, for the skilled and compassionate care you gave to Andrea. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
Andrea is survived by her husband, and daughter, David and Alaina Greene of Wenatchee; parents, Dave and Pam Konsa of Tacoma, WA; sister and brother-in-law, Erika and Sam Adams and their children: Terin, Téa, and Sam of Redmond, WA; brother and sister-in-law, Matthew and Nina Konsa of Boston, MA; parents-in-law, Carol and Malcolm Greene of Wenatchee, WA; brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Barbara Manning-Greene and their daughters, Sophie and Darby; and many other extended family and friends, who loved her dearly.
At this time, due to the challenges presented by COVID 19, we are inviting you to view and contribute to the online tribute for Andrea at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. There will be a Celebration of her Life to be held later in the spring or early summer. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.