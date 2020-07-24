Andres Busso
August 8, 1952 - July 2, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Rest in peace, Andres “Andy” Busso. He was a father, chef, and friend to his community. Andres took his last breath at 10:30 p.m., on July 2, 2020, with the matriarch to the Busso Family, Gail Boothe, by his side. He was born to Jose Manuel Busso-Alavarez and Maria Natalia Mercedes Vidales-Tamayo in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Throughout life, Andres made his way into everyone's heart, whether it be by friendship, civic duty, or matters of the soul. A very likeable man, he was an equal pain in the rear! His sense of humor was contagious, without filter, and encompassed the consideration for all walks of life. His friendships were lifelong.
Andy studied and graduated from the Food Nutritionist Culinary Arts program at Spokane Community College in the 1980’s, before moving his family to the Wenatchee area in '89. He loved culture, music, cooking for family, being with his six grandchildren, and was a quite well-dressed, dancing-joke-telling life of the party!
Chef Busso’s charismatic smile will be remembered through his endless endeavor to bringing workers rights to ESL Families, delivering food to rural poverty-stricken homes, and connecting English-speaking programs to migrant laborers, in the rural Wenatchee and Chelan areas.
His passion for outreach was driven by his own life experiences. Growing up homeless at times and without traditional education, Mr. Busso achieved his U.S. Citizenship proudly as a Latino immigrant. For decades, he would continue teaching all walks of life the culinary arts. Electing to further his education later in life, Big Andy studied case management at Western Washington University. His last days were spent cooking for the Hospitality House.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and youngest son, Cameron. He is survived by his oldest three children: Luis, Jorge, and Natalya Busso.
Let us remember such a man who always advocated the underdog, such a chef who inspired so many to be professional, such a follower of his own heart! Cheers to you Chef Andres!!