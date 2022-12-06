Andrew “Andy” Nickolas Lolos
June 15, 1926 – December 5, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Andrew Nickolas Lolos passed away on December 5, 2022. Andy was born on June 15, 1926, in Wenatchee, WA, to Nickolas and Blenda (Jernberg) Lolos. He was the youngest of five children.
He graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1944. His high school years were busy with playing football, being a member of the Derby Club, and he was the student body president his senior year. During his high school years, he also worked at his parent's restaurant, The Cottage Inn. WWII was going on when he was in high school, so Dad enlisted in the Navy after graduation. When the war was over, he was released from the Navy and he went off to college. He and his older brother, Peter, graduated from Eastern Washington College the same year. Andy was the first in his family to graduate from college, being just one step ahead of Peter at graduation. He also received his Master's in Education Administration in 1958, from Eastern Washington College.
Andy dated Joan Marie Van Selus, through his college years, and they were married on December 27, 1950. Andy picked that day because it was the day his parents were married. He and Joan were married for over 68 years.
Andy was an orchardist for over 70 years. He bought his first orchard in 1952, a second orchard in 1963, and a third orchard in 1965. He loved being an orchardist and took great pride in the fruit that he grew. He was always planting the newest varieties of the cherries, apples and peaches.
Along with being an orchardist, Andy was also an educator. He started his career at Lewis & Clark Elementary School in Wenatchee. He did his student teaching, became a teacher and then was promoted to principal - all at Lewis & Clark, over a 20-year period.
After leaving Lewis & Clark, Andy worked for the Cheney School District. Andy retired from Cheney in 1976 after a rewarding career in education.
Andy always wanted sons to help him in the orchard, but he had two daughters: “Pandy” and Vickie. Andy was ready to sell the orchard after his second daughter was born. He would say, "his daughters turned out to be pretty good orchard help for being girls." As a family, we spent a lot of time working in the orchard together. It was work, but with Mom and Dad working alongside us girls, it was always entertaining. We did not realize until much later in life how special those times were.
Andy had three grandchildren and five great-granddaughters, and they were the apple of his eye. They called him "Popou", which is Greek for “Grandfather,” and they could do no wrong. He would cook his wonderful "Lolos Fried Chicken" for them. He also spoiled his grandchildren by overnighting them his cherries and peaches.
Most people will remember Andy for his quiet reserved dignity. At home, Dad was the comedian, with a wonderful sense of humor, who often laughed at his own jokes before they were finished. Dad was also an amazing caretaker. Mom had a terrible illness, that over many years, robbed her of her memory, but she always knew her Andy. It was because of the wonderful care and love he gave her. He was there every day for her throughout her long illness. Thank you, Dad, for everything you did for Mom, and us. You were the very best dad.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: George and Peter Lolos; sisters: Agnes Lolos Nelson and Elaine Lolos Lackey; and his wife, Joan Marie Lolos. Andy is survived by his daughters: Pandora “Pandy” Vi Lolos and Vickie Marie Carpenter (Bob Simmons); grandchildren: Briana Flamig (Loren Hudson), Zachary Flamig and Megan Carpenter Lauterbach (Evan); and great-grandchildren: Violet Rose Hudson, Ava Rose Hudson, Olive Rose Hudson, Elliot Lauterbach and Blake Lauterbach; plus many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Funeral Service will be held on December 12, 2022, at Three Hierarchs Orthodox Church, 1915 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, at 10:00 a.m. Reception to follow at the Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee, WA.
In lieu of flowers, we would much prefer to pass on the orchard bug - please consider donating to the Fruit Tree Planting Association at: https://www.ftpf.org/about.