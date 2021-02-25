Angela Kay Kirk
East Wenatchee, WA
Angela Kay Kirk, 54, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away on February 6, 2021. Angela was born on October 7, 1966, in Wenatchee, WA, to Terry L. Kirk and Darlene Kirk (neé Schober).
In her early years, she spent many days on the family orchard with her brothers. Angela attended Cashmere School District growing up, graduating from Cashmere High School, in 1985. Later on in life, as she finally settled down, she began her career of the last 12 years at Epledalen Retirement in Cashmere, WA.
As many people know, there were many things that made her happy in life: family, friends, pigs, coffee, and the "cold blue rocky mountains."
She was always with her family or friends during her free moments enjoying a laugh or two. She had a massive pig collection, from raising pigs for FFA in high school, to having little toy pigs.
Angela is survived by her mother, Darlene Kirk; her four sons: Bret Schneider, Justin Schneider, Adam Schact, and Terry Kirk; and her three brothers: Travis Kirk, Robert Kirk, and Brian Kirk. She was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews; along with being an amazing grandmother to her grandsons and granddaughter. Her family remembers her as a bold, loving, caring, strong, mother and a two-time winner to cancer. She always wanted the best for her children and loved ones.
As Angela requested, there will be no funeral service for her. Angela was loved by many, and her passing affected the community of her family and friends. The family would like to thank the community of Cashmere, and the medical personnel for the unconditional love and support.
Arrangements are entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.