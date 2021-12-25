Angela M. Fullerton

Angie was the type of person who showered everyone in her life with love and kindness. She cherished being a mother and grandmother and was a devoted fan of the Dave Matthews Band. She leaves behind many friends from the DMB family who will miss her dearly, along with her family.
A graduate of Wenatchee High School, Angie went on to study at Spokane Falls Community College and graduated from Whitworth College in Spokane, WA. She was working at becoming an attorney when she became ill. Angie welcomed her daughter, Schuyler, to our family in 2000, and in 2005, she married ex-husband Allen Fullerton, welcoming his daughters, Brittani and Tiffani, into our family. In Angie’s mind, Brittani and Tiffani were her daughters - the term “step” was never considered. She was a shining example for her family, always showing her love and being there for us.
Angie fought a long, hard battle with her illness and we all understand that while she may not be here with us physically, her spirit and love will be with us forever.
Angie is survived by her daughters: Schuyler Fullerton, Brittani Fullerton, and Tiffani (Joel) Nagel; her granddaughters: Blaire and Eve; her parents, Mike and Sue Hamilton of Gilbert, AZ; and her brother, David (Dani) Hamilton of Tustin, CA. She also leaves behind her niece, Violet; aunts: Anne Davis, Mary Bryant, Janis Grant, Sara Coup, LouAnn Pierce; her uncles: Mike Remillong, Leon Grant, Terry Davis, Clint Pierce; and many cousins. Angie was preceded in death by her grandparents: Ed and Nola (Stanford) Remillong, Burl Hamilton, Barbara Stephen; step-grandfather, Leroy Stanford; and cousin, Jason Hansen.
A Private Service was held for Angie on December 15, 2021, at Heritage Funeral home in Spokane, WA. Donations in her memory can be made to The National Pancreas Foundation at pancreasfoundation.org or The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) at www.stopsarcoidosis.org.
