Angela Marie Bowling Willis
Omak, WA
Angela Marie (Bowling) Willis, 69, of Omak, WA, passed away at her home, on October 14, 2020, with loved ones and caregivers by her side. She was born at Omak Memorial Hospital on March 18, 1951, to Bobby and Joyce (Fusaro) Bowling of Omak.
Angie lived her entire life in Omak, graduating with the class of 1969. Go Pioneers! Always a Seahawk! She was a well-recognized retail clerk for many decades, up and down the streets of town. She always had a broad smile and kind word. Angie was a devoted Catholic. After many prayers and the power of grace, she was blessed with a daughter, Alicia, in 1994. These two were never seen apart. Angie set the bar very high as a mother, with friends and family. She had a big heart for anyone or any creature in need. Her five dogs can stand in testament of that: Heidi, Chilly, Chavo, Chance, and Charolette.
Angie is survived by her life partner, Bill Willis, of the family home; daughter, Alicia Verduzco of Tonasket, WA; parents, Bobby and Joyce Bowling of Omak, WA; brother, Gary (Debra) Bowling of East Wenatchee, WA; and faithful friend, Debby Ogden of Okanogan, WA. She was preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Lynn Bowling, in 2018. Her Cremains will rest next to her brothers, until a future celebration of life can take place.
Thanks to Hospice professionals and Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel of Okanogan, WA, with helping us through a very difficult time.
Rejoice your ascent to heaven, Angie, you’ve earned it.