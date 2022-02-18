Angelica “Angie” Maria Jaquish (Barajas) was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend. She left this world suddenly on February 11, 2022, at age 43. Angie was born to Miguel and Mary Estella Barajas on May 4, 1978, in Prosser, WA. After finishing high school in Grandview, WA, and receiving her Associate Arts Degree from Yakima Valley Community College, she married the love of her life, Jason Jaquish. They moved to Wenatchee, WA, to raise their two sons, Michael and Jordan, and their daughter, Liliana. Angie worked as the Assistant Director of Financial Aid at Wenatchee Valley Community College. During her 22 year tenure at the college, she assisted countless students.
Angie was blessed with a large and loving family. She loved and gave unconditionally not only to her family, but to anyone who met her. Angie loved to travel, live in the moment with her dancing, and was brave and resilient through her battles with cancer. Angie's fun and bright personality lit up any room. Anyone who knew Angie was touched by her kindness, humor, and her infectious smile and laughter.
Angie is survived by her husband, Jason Jaquish; sons: Michael and Jordan Jaquish; daughter Liliana Jaquish; step-daughter, Destinee Jaquish (Barnes); her sister, Christina Barajas (Lopez); brothers: David and Abel Barajas; her parents, Miguel and Mary Estella Barajas; grandfather, Vidal Fraga; and grandchildren, Karter and Kyler Barnes. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. at Chapel of the Valley Funeral Home in East Wenatchee, WA. Rosary will begin at 6:00 p.m. Mass will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wenatchee, WA. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Memorial Park & Mausoleum, 1301 10th Street NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Reception to follow burial at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Chapel of the Valley Funeral Home, East Wenatchee, WA, is in care of arrangements.
