Anita A. Marchel

Anita Marchel (Wilson, Cosby) was born in Wenatchee WA. Her family owned the Blue Bell Dairy when she was a child. She married Gene Cosby, in 1951, and they had four daughters: Connie, Merrie Lea, Beth, and Lanae. After her marriage ended, she owned and operated the Shoe Company in Evergreen, CO. Anita moved back to Wenatchee to care for her mother. She married Arvin Marchel. Anita was a brave and wise woman who dedicated her life to her family. She was a curious lifelong learner, who enjoyed beauty in many forms. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her brother, Garry; daughters: Connie, Merrie, Beth, and Lanae; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Vesta Wilson; and her husband, Arvin Marchel.
Her Life will be Celebrated at the graveside in the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 1:00 p.m.
