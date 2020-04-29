Anita Mae Coon
Chelan, WA
Anita Mae Coon passed away April 24, 2020. She was 98 years old. She was born May 30, 1921, in Leavenworth, WA, to Clifford and Estella Rairdon. Her family moved to Wenatchee, WA, when she was very young. She married Norman Dale Coon of Wenatchee, on October 25, 1940. Anita taught piano lessons for over 50 years in Wenatchee and Chelan, WA, and had as many as 100 students in a year. She retired from teaching at 94. Anita was a member of the Music Teachers Association, the Topaz Club, and the North Shore Bible Church in Manson, WA. Anita had a summer home at Watsons Resort on Lake Chelan for 48 years and hosted many community parties in her home. She loved a good adventure. She loved to ski at Mission Ridge and go to the opera in Seattle, WA, with friends. She never missed a trip to go up lake for the weekend in the family boat, traveling to Hoods Canal in the motorhome for shellfish and camping, or go to Disneyland with her family. She was always ready to go. She also loved to travel to Mexico and Hawaii, and Arizona in the winter.
Anita was preceded in death by her father and mother; five brothers: Buster, Buford, Stanly, Howard, and Donald Rairdon; a baby, Colleen Kay; husband, Norman Dale Coon; and daughter, Sharon La Mar. Anita is survived by her children: Karen Viebrock of Chelan, WA, Richard Coon of East Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren: Cameon Viebrock of Manson, WA, Corinne Biggar of Waterville, WA, Colleen Miller of East Wenatchee, WA, Brett La Mar of Manson, WA, Amy Dobbs of Spokane, WA, Renee Stutzenburger of Seattle, WA, Ryan Coon of Kirkland, WA; great-grandchildren: Jerrod Biggar, Carlee Meyer, Jake Miller, Jessica Miller, Jared La Mar, Alyssa La Mar, Bryce La Mar, Mitchal Dobbs, Sydney Dobbs, Brooklyn Stutzenburger, and Alex Coon; great-great-grandchildren: Chesney Biggar, Mya Biggar, Maela Meyer, and Jack Meyer.
She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
Due to Covid Restrictions, a private family Graveside Service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.