Anita Marie Clark Wachholz
Wenatchee, WA
Anita Marie Clark Wachholz born on November 5, 1934, passed away peacefully at her home, on September 23, 2020, surrounded by her children: Dale, Lori, and Pamela. Anita was born to William and Judith Clark and grew up on a wheat farm on Badger Mountain, WA, with three brothers: David, Jim, Joe.
The first time she set eyes on Dale Rudolph "Rude" Wachholz, she told her friend "that's the man I'm going to marry." That prediction came true as Anita and Rude became man and wife on September 17, 1954. They established a home in Wenatchee, WA, where they raised their family of three children. Anita raised a close family, who enjoyed spending time with their many friends, making lifetime memories.
Anita worked as a seamstress and was very skilled at alterations. She also enjoyed knitting beautiful "sew blankets" for her family and friends. She was a lifelong pinochle player, playing often with several groups of friends.
Rest in Peace, Mom, with love from your children: Dale (RoxAnne) Wachholz, Lori Arch, and Pamela (Jon) Zenger; grandchildren: Heather (Shane) Flatness, Hannah (Ryan) Kniery, Kalli Zenger, Riley (Jonni) Zenger, Eric Wachholz, and Kati Wachholz; and great-grandchildren: Colt Flatness, Hudson Flatness, Kendall Flatness, Kacey Zenger, Hazel Kniery, Jyllian Wachholz, and Josiphyn Wachholz.
The family is especially grateful to Dr. Toby Long and Dr. Lindsay Overton, who gave our mother the best care, encouragement, and support.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA.
Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.