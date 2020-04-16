Ann Grills
Wenatchee, WA
On Thursday, April 9, 2020, Ann Buntain Grills, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, went to be with her Lord and Savior, at the age of 87. Ann was born on November 3, 1932, in Gid County, AR, to William J. Warnett and Dellar V. Hulsey.
At a young age, Ann moved from Arkansas to Indio, CA, with her family, and in 1944, moved to Wenatchee, WA. On November 22, 1963, Ann married Robert G. Buntain and they had 25 wonderful years together, until his unexpected passing. In 1991, Ann married Arlis Grills, Sr., and they had 24 loving years together, until his passing in 2015.
Ann worked at Chief Wenatchee for 17 years and Stanley’s. Ann was known for her loving spirit, her generous heart, and infectious laugh and smile. She will truly be missed by all that knew her.
Ann was preceded in death by her mother and father; five brothers: Melvin, Joe, Adam, Elgie, and Ray Warnett; three sisters: Ellamae Helmer, Pearline Packwood, and Mearline Rice; and her late husbands: Robert G. Buntain (1989) and Arlis Grills Sr. (2015). She is survived by her daughter, Diane Haley of Wenatchee, WA; granddaughter, Sara Haley-Jaquish; and grandson, Eric Jaquish of Kennewick, WA; along with several cousins; nieces; nephews; and many friends.
In light of the current environment, a private burial was held at Evergreen Memorial Park. A Celebration of Ann’s wonderful Life will be held at a later date with details to follow. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.