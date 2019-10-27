Ann L. Gowing
December 22, 1933 - October 22, 2019
Washington
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Ann Linnea (Pool) Gowing, a much beloved wife, mother, sister, friend to many, and the core of the Gowing family, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She was 85. Ann was born in Seattle, WA, and grew up in Spokane, WA, and Dayton, WA, where she met her husband of 48 years, Burt. They married in 1955, and moved to Seattle, where Ann supported Burt through Medical School and Residency. Burt accepted a position in Cardiology in Wenatchee, WA, where they resided for 25 years and raised three children. Ann was active in all the kids’ musical and sports endeavors.
Ann had boundless energy, and excelled in painting, fashion, cooking, and decorating. Her homes were always decked out for Christmas, Halloween, Easter, and St. Patrick’s Day. She finished her Business Administration degree from Central Washington University in her 50’s, and went into business selling women’s fashion accessories.
Ann and Burt retired to Leavenworth, WA, in 1995, where she continued to cultivate her love of gardening and entertaining guests. After Burt’s sudden passing in 2003, Ann was fortunate to meet Joe O’hara. Joe’s tireless companionship helped Ann endure multiple medical procedures and continue to lead a productive and happy life.
Ann is survived by two sons: Geoffrey and Garrick; daughter, Maryellen; brother, Tom; and sister, Rena; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She leaves behind scores of friends and neighbors whose lives she has touched. Ann’s passion for life and devotion to family will be greatly missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.