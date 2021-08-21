Ann Louise Phillips
Wenatchee, WA
Ann Louise Phillips passed this life peacefully, surrounded by her children on April 30, 2020, at the age of 84, just shy of her birthday. She was born to Given T. and Dorothy W. Kutz, on May 8, 1934. As the oldest child, and the only girl, she learned to help take care of her four brothers, including saving several from drowning. She took after her father, in that she loved a good car, a curvy road, and the edge of the speed limit. These early experiences provided her with confidence, independence, and a caring nature, which would serve her well in her chosen career as an RN. She attended St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in Fargo, ND, graduating in 1955.
After graduating from nursing school, she moved to Oahu, HI, to work in a pineapple plantation hospital for two years. After her adventure in Hawaii, she joined the U.S. Air Force, attending the School of Aviation Medicine to become a flight nurse, in April of 1960. Upon completion of school, she was stationed at the USAF Hospital Tachikawa, Tachikawa Air Force Base in Japan, where she met and married, Hugh "Sam" Phillips, Jr., on October 6, 1961. She was honorably discharged in March of 1962.
She had five children by 1965, two sets of fraternal twins (back to back) and then a single son. She and Sam divorced in 1974. After being a stay at home mother for several years, she took refresher courses and returned to nursing. She then moved to Wenatchee, WA, and worked in the recovery room at Central Washington Hospital, until her retirement. She raised her five children as a single parent. She was very active in the church, serving as an Elder, Deacon, singing in the choir, and serving on the Missions Committee for many years.
She loved to go camping and went whenever she could. Every vacation, she would take her children and go. She particularly liked to go to the ocean. After her kids were grown, she and her mother and/or her good friend, Wendy, would go on camping trips together. Once the grandkids started coming, she spent time taking them camping.
Ann was a very loving person in everything she did. She was always available to help out a neighbor, friend, or family member, even raising one of her grandsons, Jonathan.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Jon (Jonathan). She is survived by her children: Stephen Phillips of Almira, WA, Susan Parks (Tim) of Hamilton, MT, David Phillips (Christy) of Wilbur, WA, and Debora (Eric) Simmons of Lonerock, MT; brothers: Given A. (Gloria) Kutz, Joseph Kutz, John (Giesla) Kutz, and Jim (Judy) Kutz; grandchildren: Tyler, Laceyann, Jenna, Andrew, Mikaela, Jonathan, and Kya; and great-grandchildren: Greyson and Carter.
A Celebration of Ann’s Life is planned to be held at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Serve Wenatchee Valley, 12 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, or Faces 4 Hope, P.O. Box 9108, Spokane, WA 99209.