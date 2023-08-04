Ann Marie (Dammann) Elliott
June 1, 1949 - June 26, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
It is with great sadness, that Ann's family reports of her sudden and unexpected passing on June 26, 2023, at Harbor View, due to a stroke.
Ann Marie was born on June 1, 1949, at St. Anthony's Hospital in Wenatchee, to Harold and Lydia (Fitzgerald) Dammann. She chose to make Wenatchee her lifelong home. Ann attended Lincoln Elementary School, Pioneer Junior High, graduating from Wenatchee High School in 1967. She attended Wenatchee Valley College for the next two years. Ann first worked for Claussen Drugs after high school graduation, staying there until 1978, when she went to work for Ballard Ambulance as an EMT. In 1988, she moved to the newly formed Lifeline Ambulance and remained there for the rest of her EMT career. When the aftermath of cancer treatment prevented her from lifting patients, she began a long term employment in the Emergency Room at Central Washington Hospital.
Ann met her future husband, Steve Arnold Elliot, at a friends wedding in 1967. They married July 6, 1968, and spent the next 56 years together. They welcomed their first son, Brian Steve, in 1970, and then Adam Ray, in 1974. With the support of their sons, Brian and Adam, they fostered 95 children from 1976 to 1988. They really enjoyed opening their home and lives to these kids. As soon as they walked through the door, they considered them "their" kids and supported them in all their activities. Any activity or sport was attended by all, including their adopted grandparents, Harold and Lydia. The kids would go on outings to hunt and collect recyclable cans for the deposit money. The kids got to use that for spending money while on vacation. One of these foster kids was Michael James. Taken in as a baby in 1978, and officially adopted in 1981.
Ann had many talents, but the most evident one was her abilities in the kitchen. Ann raised a HUGE garden and canned nearly 800 quarts a year in her fostering days. She continued to have that garden and canned at least 200 quarts a year. She had contacts with orchardists who would allow her to glean after the picking was done, again making sure no food went to waste. Ann was the "Queen of pressure cooker canning", an art few have mastered. Cooking came easy to Ann, and she would whip up a meal from anything and everything. She made it look effortless. She found out what everyone's favorites were and delighted in making them. When Michael, and cousin, Esther, had to eat gluten free, she got books from the library and mastered that as well. Michael loved to help his mom out in the garden and was a excellent weed puller.
When Michael was old enough to join in Special Olympics, Ann and Steve where dedicated support parents. They traveled to all his meets, and were known for bringing enough extra food to feed an army of "Olympians".
Ann and Steve started a business selling doll and teddy bear accessories. Ann went from a "nope don't want a motor home" to enjoying 30 years of traveling to vendor shows all over the country to sell their goods. They had a great time and got to know so many people, who's friendships lasted those many years. When they closed their own business, they continued to go and help vendor friends set up, sell, and take down at shows.
Traveling was in Ann's blood. If it wasn't in the motor home with her family, it was traveling with her Mom, Lydia. Together, they took trips to France, Germany, England and Egypt.
Ann was a very friendly person and knew no stranger. If you ever met Ann, (and she liked you) you were a friend for life. Ann's greatest joy was FAMILY, whether blood, adopted, or chosen. She loved to just take care of people. She was generous and giving, loving to make gifts that were personal and could be used or to make your favorite food or just call and see how you were doing. Her mark on this world was obvious when you were in public with her. No matter where you were, someone would always come up for a hug and a chat about their time working with her or how she had helped them in some way. She was a giver and she will be missed by all who knew her.
Ann was preceded in death by her father, Harold Dammann; mother, Lydia Dammann; uncle, Fred Dammann; brother, Patrick Mike Fitzgerald; sister, Billy Fitzgerald; sister, Coleen Summerville; and son, Brian Elliott. She is survived by her husband, Steve Elliott; son, Adam and Christina Elliott of Florida; daughter-in-law, Laurie Resinkoff; son, Michael Elliott; brother, Carl and Irene (Saphra) Dammann of Idaho; cousins: Esther Fitzgerald (Andy) Zimmerman of Wenatchee, WA, and Theresa Fitzgerald (Mike) Dale of Rosalia, WA.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Apostles Church gymnasium, 1315 8th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. The family invites you to a luncheon following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Special Olympics are suggested.