Ann Marie Dwinelle Henry
August 24, 1931 - February 20, 2023
Twisp, WA
The morning of February 20, 2023, two eagles took flight from a nearby tree and soared over the valley as viewed from the windows of Ann's family home in Twisp, WA. With the blue sky of a new day, sunshine flowing into the room and her loved ones gathered around, Ann took her last breath and passed away.
Ann was born to Harold William Dwinelle and Mabel Marie Danielson Dwinelle in Jamestown, NY, August 24, 1931. In Ann's words, It was a momentous day! Her innate love of life and welcoming smile appealed to all. Family was important. Picnics, card games, books, travel, and dinners with friends and relatives played an important role. With the joy, came inevitable challenges. She grieved the passing of her favorite gramma at age four. Ann survived polio, countless childhood diseases, and accidents. Self-described as a tomboy, she eagerly engaged in snowball fights, winter sports, target practice, summer activities, and childhood games. Exploring nature in the rolling hills and woods of Ashville, NY, and on the shores of Lake Chautauqua, was a perfect fit for Ann. When Ann was 12, the family rejoiced over the birth of her only sibling, William. Though many years separated them, Ann was fond of her little brother.
Following her graduation from Jamestown High School, she attended Grove City College in Grove City, PA. An Outing Club, recently established by her future husband, William Henry, piqued her interest. Ann and Bill soon fell in love. When Bill entered medical school at the University of Pittsburgh, Ann transferred to Carnegie Mellon. On June 13, 1953, shortly after graduating, Ann and Bill were married. Their honeymoon adventures, exploring National Parks, confirmed the awe they shared for nature. Upon completion of medical school, Ann and Bill moved to Harrisburg, PA, for Bill's internship. The first of five children, Susan, was born. Following internship, Bill enlisted in the Navy and trained as a flight surgeon at Pensacola, FL. Ann returned to the family home to bring Cynthia Ann into the world. Bill's Naval duty moved the family to Kodiak, AK, and then Whidbey Island, WA, where Laura joined the growing family. Upon completion of his tour of duty, Bill chose to establish a private medical practice in Twisp, WA. Jane was born soon after. The arrival of the first-born son, William, completed the family.
Life in Twisp was multifaceted. New to the private sector, Ann sought ways to connect with the community. She joined various groups, started a private kindergarten, Bluebirds, and became one of the first EMT's for Aero Methow Rescue Service. She also volunteered for Loup Loup Ski Patrol, started the Ski School, established a welcome committee, launched a local AAUW, League of Women Voters, improved wilderness trails, thinned and picked apples, and supported the community where needed. As a member of the Methodist Church, she taught Sunday School and assisted Reverend Dabritz in field trips and outings.
An interesting turn in the journey of Ann's life occurred when she agreed to be a cook for Claude Miller's North Cascade Safari. Her initiation to wilderness epicurean efforts involved shopping and preparing meals for up to 30 people tent camping for 7 - 10 days, miles from the nearest store. Impressing Claude with her ingenious methods; she became his wilderness chef for over 30 years. Ann's affection for the Pasayten Wilderness was shared with her family. Frequently one of her children or grandchildren would accompany her. The children learned early that hands do not belong in pockets!
Ann's devotion to family and friends as a connector, a leader, a follower, a supporter, and enthusiast was inspirational. A season of life events disturbed Ann's quiet and personal faith. In 1968, her beloved father passed away. Six years later, her husband suffered a serious head injury. While both of these losses and subsequent challenges were significant, the tragic, unexpected death of her youngest daughter in 1979, shook Ann to the core of her being. Already involved with pursuing her Master's Degree in Education, she continued in somewhat of a daze. Upon completion, she began teaching classes at Wenatchee Valley College Campus North, preparing women to re-enter the work force. Instructing her students and encouraging them in their endeavors encouraged Ann herself. Curiosity about life had resulted in extensive travels throughout the United States and abroad. She wove her experiences into her teaching style, expanding her student's view of life.
With the unexpected passing of her husband in 1998, a new approach was required. She renewed her focus on her growing family and dedicated herself to community service. There are few non-profit services in the Methow Valley in which Ann did not play some role. Her delight was in supporting Aero Methow Rescue Service, an ambulance company she and Bill had established. Continued and expanded by her daughter, Cindy, endorsed by the community, Ann often expressed her appreciation for their demanding work. Always eager to try something new, Ann continued to travel with friends through Roads Scholar, where she zip-lined through the forests of Costa Rica observing birds, painted spring flowers of the desert, squeezed through narrow passages of Southwest rivers studying the unique geology, and marveled over the thermodynamic activity of Iceland. Travel and time spent with family gave Ann the greatest joy.
Her parents, Harold and Mabel; husband, Bill; and daughter, Jane, all predeceased Ann. Survivors include: brother, Bill (Melody) Dwinelle of Tampa, FL; children: Susan (Stewart) Cusick of Wenatchee, WA, Cynthia (John) Button of Twisp, WA, Laura (Greg) Grimstad of Twisp, WA, and Bill (Darla) Henry of Anaheim Hills, CA; ten treasured grandchildren; and 13 precious great-grandchildren (with one more on the way); complete the list of her dear family.
The family extends gratitude to Jamie's Place, Aero Methow Rescue, Hospice, and dear friends who showed her respect, compassion, and love. Please come to A Celebration of Ann's Life at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Barn, 51 State Rte. 20, Winthrop, WA, 98862. Food will follow. Join us in remembering Ann. As Ann frequently implored, “Come on now. enough, let's get going. Let's go do something!” Remembrances in her honor: Aero Methow Rescue Service - Jamies Place - Methow Valley Conservancy - Methow Valley Education Fund- Your favorite charity.