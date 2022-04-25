Ann Parsons Dark
December 19, 1938 - April 12, 2022
Peshastin, WA
The family sadly announces that just after celebrating 60 years of marriage and fighting the debilitating effects of lung cancer for nearly five years, Ann succumed to an accident at her home on April 12, 2022. Ann was born as Elizabeth Ann Parsons to Reginald and Jessie Parsons who, at the time, were farming an apple orchard on North road just outside of Leavenworth, WA. Ann became the youngest sibling of three strapping farm boys: Ben, Dave, and Ted Parsons, and was constantly coddled, lovingly teased, and protected by them. She spent her elementary and high school days in Leavenworth, where she played in the high school band and was crowned as Snow Queen one year. She began her college experience at Whitman College, but soon transferred to the University of Washington to pursue a nursing degree. While there, she met her love and lifelong partner, Tom Dark, while skiing one day at Stevens Pass. They soon found that they shared some of the same classes at the "U", as Tom was also chasing a science-based degree, but in Fisheries. After successful completion of their degrees, they were married in Leavenworth on January 27, 1962, where Ann's brothers successfully foiled a quick honeymoon getaway by capturing and gaudily decorating the newlywed's car. Ann began a long career as a pediatric nurse at a Group Health Clinic, while Tom did the same with the Bureau of Commercial Fisheries as a fisheries scientist. They established a home in North Seattle, WA, where they soon started a family with their first-born son, Jay, followed two years later, by a second son, Jeffrey. Ann took leave of her nurse position for several years to be a stay-at-home mom so she could envelop her two rambunctious boys with full time love and nurturing. When her boys entered high school, she returned to pediatric nursing, as she truly loved working with and attending to young children and their families. She practiced long enough that children she had once provided for returned to their beloved "Nurse Ann" so she might oversee the health and well-being of their own kids.
Travel was one of Ann's great passions, so late in her career and in retirement, she and Tom traveled internationally for several years. Their trips took them to Europe for two bicycle tours, Thailand, Africa for wildlife safaris, the Caribbean for cruises, South America for a cruise around Cape Horn, to French Polynesia where they visited the Tuamotu and Marquesas Islands while aboard a freighter, and many trips to Mexico. She and Tom also completed a year long circumnavigation of the United States in their travel trailer. They returned to sell their Seattle home and settle in the upper Wenatchee Valley not far from where Ann had been born and raised. Ann reveled in being back home with old friends, family, and the views of the valley and Wedge Mountain. She so loved people and her understanding and caring led to the formation of very close bonds with so many that she met. She particularly loved the ladies of the Lightfooters running group. Ann was not a runner/hiker, but the Lightfooters embraced her as a social member and included her in all of their gatherings. We will be forever thankful to that group of women for being there for Ann and caring through thick and thin. Ann was a casual bird watcher, supporter of the North Central Washington Audubon, and provider of feeding stations around the house to keep her bird families healthy through long winters. She especially loved the annual return of the hummingbirds and their antics at the feeders. Ann was all about family and was never happier than when with a house full of kids and grandchildren. She was immensely proud of sons, Jay and Jeff, who worked so hard to educate themselves, build satisfying and productive careers, and to become wonderful husbands and fathers. She, of course, doted on her grandchildren, wanting to be there for all of their activities and achievements and spoiling them as "Nana's" do.
Ann is survived by: Tom, her husband; her sons: Jay, and wife, Suzanne; grandchildren: Jessie and Vail; and Jeff; and wife Laura, grandchildren: Abby and Gunnar; her brother, Ted Parsons; her sisters-in-law: Sonja Parson and Marlys Parsons; nieces and nephews; and so many friends and patients in her world that were touched and made better by her caring and love.
At Ann's request, there will be no Funeral Service, but a Celebration of her Life will be planned at a later date. Her wishes were that in lieu of flowers or other gifts, donations be made to the Upper Valley Mend: www.uvmend.org, or the Nature Conservancy: www.nature.org.