Anna Lea Pieratt
November 12, 1937 – September 10, 2022
Liberty Lake, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Anna Lea Pieratt, 84, went to Heaven on September 10, 2022. Her unwavering faith and patience enabled her to endure many months of health and pain issues. After years of looking forward to being with Jesus, with her family by her side, she was called home to her Lord and Savior. We rejoice with and for her.
Anna was born on November 12, 1937, at home in Electric City, WA, to Gilbert Henry and Velma Viola Battermann. Her father was a crane operator building the Grand Coulee Dam at the time. At about age six, she moved with her mother to Soap Lake, WA, then later to Wenatchee, WA, to be closer to family. Anna attended Stevens Elementary, H.B. Ellison Junior High School, and Wenatchee High School, graduating in 1955. During her high school years, she was involved in several activities, favorites of which were songleader and baton twirler with the band. She was selected as a princess for the Apple Blossom Festival Royal Court in her senior year. Following her reign, she remained active in the Apple Blossom Past Royalty Association for the next 50 years.
In 1955, she married Jack Day and began working as a secretary at Alcoa Corp. and later at Western Kraft. They had a son, Dan, in 1961, and a daughter, Denise, in 1962. In 1971, she became the executive secretary to the Dean of Students at Wenatchee Valley College.
In 1973, Anna married Jim Pieratt. Following the birth of their son, Cole, later that year, she opted to be a stay-at-home mom. During those years, she also learned to play golf and became a regular at Rock Island Golf Course. In 1977, the WVC president asked her to consider returning to work to become his secretary/administrative assistant. She accepted and remained in that position for the next 15 years and through two more presidents. One of Anna's great joys during that time was being a cheer adviser for the WVC Spirits, who some years numbered as many as 15. For years, she made multiple uniforms for each cheerleader, and she drove them in her motorhome to the annual cheer camp in Utah or California, with an occasional stop at Disneyland. Anna cherished many life-long friendships she developed with her cheerleaders, who affectionately called her “Anna Banana” and “Pom-Pom Mom.”
After Anna retired in 1992, she and Jim sold their home to go on the road full time in their motorhome – “homeless by choice,” she called it. For the next 16 years, they visited family, reconnected with old friends and classmates from Wenatchee, and developed new friendships, all as they traveled throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. They spent winters on the Gulf Coast of Texas and in Pacific Beach, CA, and Tucson, AZ, and summers near family in Washington and North Idaho. Among Anna's favorite activities during that time was when they would all meet for a week or a month in their RVs, with nightly happy hour, potluck and stories.
Anna and Jim hung up their motorhome keys in 2008 and settled in Birch Bay, WA. In 2014, with their children and other family in Eastern Washington, they moved to their current home in Liberty Lake and began attending Summit Church in Spokane. Anna loved helping people and had a gift of giving; she embraced her calling by supporting foreign missionaries, helping family and friends in need, and often baking and delivering banana bread to the local firefighters. Earlier this year, after many years of longing for a dog, she and Jim adopted their beloved Shima, Bella, who brought her much joy and laughter.
Anna was predeceased by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Elmer Haight; brother and sister-in-law, George and Phyllis Battermann; and grandson, Nathaniel Pieratt. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jim, at home with Bella, as well as their blended family: children Dan (Keri) Day of Idaho, Denise Day (Daryle) Carollo of Ellensburg, WA, Cole (Tia) Pieratt of Cheney, WA, Brad (Kim) Pieratt of Wenatchee, WA, and André (Janice) Pieratt of East Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren & great-grandchildren Kyle (Kaytlyn) Day, Julia Day, Jessica (Elijah) Fernandez & Domingo and Adrian, Hannah Pieratt, Connor Pieratt, Josh Pieratt, Amanda (Aaron) Miller & Rainn, Zach (Diana) Pieratt & Emma and Elsie, and Lakin (Samantha) Thomsen; half-sisters Kathy Pickar and Julie King; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of flowers, Anna would prefer donations to Sage Hills Church Sister Connection, which supports widows and orphans in Burundi. Arrangements entrusted to Pacific NW Cremation & Funeral, Spokane, WA.