Anna Mae Markey Snyder
March 21, 1932 - May 31, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Anna Mae Markey Snyder, 91, gracefully entered the loving embrace of her Savior on May 31, 2023. Born in Bowen, IL, to her parents, Bill and Eunice Markey. Anna Mae was not only a beloved daughter and sister but also a cherished wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
From a young age, Anna Mae demonstrated her caring nature and adventurous spirit. Growing up alongside her brother, Bill, and later, Dennis, she learned the importance of family bonds and carried that love with her throughout her journey. After a series of moves, the family finally settled in the town of Beebe near Chelan, WA. Eventually, they found their way to Wenatchee, WA, where Anna Mae completed her education and grew into a remarkable woman.
On a beautiful summer day, August 12, 1951, Anna Mae exchanged vows with the love of her life, Fred John Snyder. Together, they embarked on a life full of love, laughter, and unforgettable adventures. Fred's job allowed them to travel, creating precious memories in every corner they visited. They settled in Vaughn, WA, for some time, watching as their daughters developed into exceptional individuals. Later, they returned to the comfort of Wenatchee, a place that held a special place in their hearts.
Anna Mae's love for God was unwavering, she found solace and strength in her faith. As a dedicated and longtime member of the Wenatchee Church of the Nazarene, she shared her devotion with her community.
Her nurturing spirit extended beyond her faith and family. She was a gifted gardener, and her house was surrounded with beautiful flowers. This love of flowers flowed into her home. In fact, when she was having her current home built, she had one entire room dedicated to her cherished African Violets and an array of other plants.
In addition to gardening, she enjoyed watching hummingbirds, as well as filling her home with hummingbird collectibles. On rainy afternoons, she could be found piecing together brightly colored puzzles and maybe dreaming about her flowers to come.
Anna Mae would go to great lengths to spend time with her family. From cross-country flights to California, Florida, Alaska, and even the tropical paradise of Hawaii, she treasured every moment shared with her loved ones. She even embarked on thrilling rides on a 4-wheeler to visit her precious grandkids and great-grandkids on the scenic Oregon coast. The love she had for her family was unbreakable.
Anna Mae led a life filled with blessings and good health, but when her health started to wane, she and her daughters were overwhelmed by the kindness and support they received from those who stood by them during that difficult chapter of her journey. Their hearts are forever grateful for the compassion and assistance bestowed upon them.
Anna Mae was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred; and her brother, Bill. She leaves behind her younger brother, Dennis (Reille) Markey of Fairbanks, AK. Her legacy lives on through her daughters: Dianna (Charlie, deceased) Booth of Othello, WA, and Sharon (Larry) Knight of Rosamond, CA. Her vibrant spirit continues to shine through her seven grandchildren: Tim, Dan, Mark, CJ (Booths), Justin, Kevin, and Cody (Knights); and her 19 great-grandchildren: (Booth) Annabelle, Hunter, Treyton, Nate, Matt, Madison, Trevor, Charlie, (Knight) Garrett, Corbin, Melody, Aleczander, Lillyanne, Curtis, Jack (BJ), Paige, Jack (LJ), Lincoln, and Illuka (Lucky). Their lives have been forever enriched by the love and wisdom she shared.
As we bid farewell to Anna Mae Markey Snyder, let us remember her as a gentle soul whose love, laughter, and nurturing nature brightened the lives of all who knew her. May her spirit soar with the love ones that have went on ahead of her, forever finding peace and joy in the eternal garden of life.
Anna Mae's Life will be celebrated on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the Wenatchee Church of the Nazarene, 1011 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, WA. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.