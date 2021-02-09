Anna "Ruth" Thompson McCollum
December 17, 1927 – January 30, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
Anna “Ruth” Thompson McCollum, age 93, passed away from Covid, on January 30, 2021. She was a longtime East Wenatchee resident. Mom was born on December 17, 1927, to Burley and Myrtle “Kelly” Pace in East Wenatchee, WA. She attended school in East Wenatchee, until her junior year of high school, where she attended and graduated from Chelan High School.
Mom married our dad, Stan Thompson, in Chelan, WA, in February of 1946. They lived in Chelan for some time, before moving to East Wenatchee. They had two sons: Danny and Scott. Mom worked packing apples and also as a receptionist for Dr. Paul Lyons. The family spent many fun times going camping and hunting. We has so many wonderful memories of the time we spent outdoors (and there were many!) Sadly, dad passed away from a car accident, in 1984, and mom’s life was never quite the same.
She loved to travel and visited Ireland, China, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Hawaii. She loved going places and seeing new things. She also loved to phone her best friend of 88 years, Barbara Cross.
Mom married David McCollum in August of 2003. They also resided in East Wenatchee. Mom spent many hours outside with David, making their yard into a beautiful flower garden. She absolutely never met a flower that she didn’t want!
She was preceded in death by her parents, Burley and Myrtle Pace; step-mother, Florence Pace; brothers: Bob, Malcolm, and Chuck Pace; sisters: Maxie Blatchford, Lora McLaren, and Doris Moore; husband, Stan, in 1984; grandson, Jason, in 1984; and son, Danny, in 2019. She is survived by husband, David McCollum; son, Scott (Gayle) Thompson of East Wenatchee, WA; two step-children: Mark (Dana) McCollum, and Darla (Al) Coffer of Arlington, WA; as well as by eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Mom is also survived by her best friend of 88 years, Barbara Cross, of Oregon.
We love you Mom and cannot express what a big presence you have been in all our lives. We will miss you always.
Due to Covid restrictions, no services will be held at this time. A gathering for friends and family will be held outdoors this summer.